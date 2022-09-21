Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka test positive for Covid-19 five days before Germany play England
German duo Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka test positive for Covid-19 five days before the Nations League clash against England… and the pair will miss the match against Hungary on Friday
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Germany’s Nations League games against Hungary and England.
The pair have been isolated from the rest of the team and have left the team hotel.
More to follow.