Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka test positive for Covid-19 five days before Germany play England

German duo Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka test positive for Covid-19 five days before the Nations League clash against England… and the pair will miss the match against Hungary on Friday

Published: 13:08, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 13:15, 21 September 2022

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Germany’s Nations League games against Hungary and England.

The pair have been isolated from the rest of the team and have left the team hotel.

More to follow.

