Manu Feildel shows off his extensive tattoo collection as he enjoys pool day during boys’ trip

He is the beloved French chef who recently returned to screens on My Kitchen Rules.

And Manu Fieldel was spotted taking a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a boys trip to Port Douglas with celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Anthony Puharich.

The 48-year-old showed off his chest tattoo as he enjoyed a drink and relaxed in the pool.

In the video, Colin turned the camera while in the pool to reveal Anthony and Manu.

The MKR judge smiled for the camera as he enjoyed the sun with his friends.

“And they said chefs don’t have fun,” Colin wrote on the TikTok video.

Manu is currently a judge on the new season of My Kitchen Rules alongside Nigella Lawson.

He recently revealed how he feels about hosting the cooking show without former co-star Pete Evans.

A disgraced conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, Evans was booted from the Seven reality show in 2020 amid declining ratings, before being replaced this year by British chef Nigella Lawson for the rebooted programme.

Speak with I have news for you podcast earlier this month, Feildel admitted to feeling Evans’ absence while filming the final season.

“Of course Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today, so yeah — we miss that,” he told the podcast.

“At the same time, you know, it was fun working with someone new and working with someone else. The show has been on the shelf for a few years, so it was exciting to work with someone else.”

Fieldel and Evans co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for ten years before Evans was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.

Manu is currently a judge on the new season of My Kitchen Rules alongside Nigella Lawson