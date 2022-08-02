Manu Feildel reveals the one kitchen utensil cooking queen Nigella Lawson doesn’t know how to use

British chef Nigella Lawson may be a culinary great.

But according to her My Kitchen Rules co-star Manu Feildel, 48, she doesn’t know how to use chopsticks.

Manu says he found it “hilarious” that the 62-year-old didn’t know what to do with the utensils when they were put down during a judging on the show.

Manu Feildel revealed on a new podcast this week the one kitchen utensil that cooking queen Nigella Lawson doesn’t know how to use — chopsticks — after signing up for the MKR reboot

“(Nigella) can’t use chopsticks,” Manu said on the News.com.au podcast I have news for you.

‘I remember sitting at the table. We had just put chopsticks next to the plate and she turned to me and whispered in my ear, “I don’t know how to use chopsticks.

“And I thought it was hilarious!”

It comes after Nigella made headlines in 2020 for her very strange pronunciation of microwave.

After being pronounced “meecro-wah-vey” on her BBC2 cooking show Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella later said it was all part of a “camp joke that has become a habit.”

She added that it’s part of her sense of humor to “deliberately mispronounce things” and even joked that she called Worcester “wusster-shusster.”

According to The Australian, despite Nigella signing up to appear on the My Kitchen Rules reboot with Manu, she will only appear in half of the show’s episodes.

The publication reported Nigella, 62, “will only appear for the first round of the show with Manu Feildel.”

Chef Matt Preston will then replace her for the second round, before Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone man the show’s finale.

Nigella’s skinny appearance comes despite her “reportedly huge compensation,” the publication reports.

Global home-cooking sensation Nigella replaces disgraced Pete Evans, who was fired from the Seven network in 2020 amid declining ratings for the show in its then-eleventh year of production.

Nigella has previously spoken about her excitement about starring in the series.

“When you think of the food you love, it’s almost always home cooking,” she said.

“I’m a home cook and it’s the food I want to eat. I’ve traveled 17,000 kilometers to find Australia’s best home cooks.’

My Kitchen Rules returns to Seven on Sundays at 7pm.