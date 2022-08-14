Manu Feildel Reveals He Thought His TV Career Was Over After My Kitchen Rules Was Abolished In 2020

<!–

Manu Feildel has admitted that he thought his TV career was over when he was dropped by Channel Seven in 2020 after Plate of Origin flopped in the ratings.

The celebrity chef, 48, told The Daily Telegraph’s Confidentialhe was shocked when he got a call from the network for the upcoming season of My Kitchen Rules.

‘I thought that was it. We stopped MKR three years ago, we did Plate of Origin and then Covid happened, so I lost my job at Channel Seven,” explained Manu.

“I thought this might be the end of my TV career, so move on and do something else.”

“Then suddenly I got the call from Channel Seven that we were coming back and I was like ‘wow,'” he added.

MKR was once a rating juggernaut for Seven, but its popularity has waned in recent years as viewers flocked to Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight instead.

In 2020, the eleventh season attracted an average of 500,000 metro viewers per episode.

At its peak in 2014, the fifth season averaged 1,891 million viewers across the five major cities.

The cooking show was previously hosted by Manu, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge.

In April, it was announced that home-cooking sensation Nigella Lawson would replace Evans as a judge on a renewed new season of My Kitchen Rules.

The bestselling author travels the country with Manu as they critique a new crop of passionate home cooks.

It came after Channel Seven’s cooking show Plate of Origin’s flopped in the ratings.

Only 335,000 subway viewers tuned in to see the finale — the lowest figure of an already disappointing season.