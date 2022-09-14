Manslaughter charge for ‘drunk’ golf cart driver after 18-year-old dies during joy ride 

<!–

Derek Helms, 19, was reportedly driving the cart the moment Carrigan fell. He was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, drunk driving and having an open container on Tuesday.

Derek Helms, 19, was behind the wheel of the vehicle in Mount Holly, a suburb of Charlotte, during the fatal incident.

Gabby Carrigan, 18, was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived on the scene.

Police said several people were drinking and driving at the time. WBTV reported.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead the next day.

Before the manslaughter charge, records show that he was also tried for reckless driving, drunk driving and having an open container.

Prison records show that he is being held in the Gaston County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

Carrigan’s uncle Jordan created a GoFundMe while fighting for her life to raise money for medical expenses. It has not been updated since her death.

The fundraiser has surpassed the $1,000 goal to reach $9,000 as of Wednesday, with a total of 162 donations.

“Gabby always lit up the room with her smile, she will be missed but never forgotten,” said one donor.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective H. Dow of the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

Information leading to the arrest of involved parties could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Mount Holly city center is pictured at night, where the accident happened