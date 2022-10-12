Mansion that ELVIS and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon hits market for $6 million

The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley rented for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million.

You enter the home through double height doors in carved wood. The living room, described as a ‘sunk party cushion’ by listingboasts stacked stone walls, built-in seating, numerous floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a ‘futuristic steel beaker-shaped fireplace hood and floating hearth.’

The spacious dining area sits on a raised platform and overlooks the living room, while the adjacent kitchen boasts top-notch appliances, a wine cooler, numerous cabinets and drawers for optimal storage space, and a circular center island.

All four bedrooms, three on the ground floor and one upstairs, are en-suite and two of them even come with expansive exterior terraces offering panoramic views.

The master bedroom, accessed via a grand staircase, also boasts a generous dressing room and bathroom with fitted wardrobes centered around an enormous circular bath.

Outside there is a sumptuous pool and lounge area as well as a covered kitchenette with seating.

While the home has been renovated in recent years, many of its original architectural details—like its stone walls and terrazzo floors—have been restored.

‘Alexander Construction Company is known for bringing the mid-century movement to Palm Springs. This particular property was built in 1960 by Mr Alexander for himself and his family,’ said Compass listing agent Marc Sanders.

‘The property is done so well. It still has all the architectural integrity of when it was built and has now been upgraded to a modern residential building for today’s living standards.’