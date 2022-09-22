Mansfield bring League Two clash against Walsall forward to 1pm next month to reduce energy bills

<!–

Mansfield have brought forward their League Two game against Walsall on Saturday 15th October from 5pm. 15.00 to 13.00 in a bid to tackle skyrocketing energy prices in the UK.

The EFL, made up of clubs from English football’s three lower professional divisions, is to discuss the possibility of early kick-off times as a possible solution to the cost of living crisis next week, an idea which gained momentum when a survey on Wednesday revealed many of them would support it .

Over 60 per cent of the 40 clubs polled by Fair Game, which included a dozen from the EFL, said they would consider bringing forward kick-off times for Saturday league games and FA Cup ties in a bid to reduce bills for lighting and heat.

And ahead of their meeting with Walsall on Saturday, Mansfield have taken the first step towards tackling the cost of living crisis by moving the game forward from 5pm. 15.00 to 1 p.m.

The Stags said in a statement on Thursday: ‘Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Walsall on Saturday 15 October will now kick off at the earlier time of 5pm.

The match was originally scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.

‘The club endeavors to mitigate the upcoming, significant increase in the energy bill.

“As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to see if significant savings can be made on the use of floodlights and other energy costs.

“Furthermore, after trialling this change in kick-off time, the club will be better able to determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday will have an impact on potential attendances.”