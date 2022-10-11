Man's body found submerged in floodwaters near at Charlton, NSW

<!–

Police are repeating calls for drivers to avoid flooded NSW roads after the body of a man was found in his submerged car in the state’s central west.

The 46-year-old’s death comes as NSW braces for further flooding, with more than 100 flood warnings in place.

The man was last seen in Essington, south of Bathurst, at around 11am on Sunday, with a search launched when he did not return home on Monday.

About 10.30am on Tuesday, a police helicopter crew found his car completely submerged in the Campbells River at Charlton and State Emergency Service crews found the vehicle with his body inside.

The Lachlan River in Forbes, NSW’s central west, is threatening to burst its banks this week, over

“Motorists are reminded not to enter any roadways covered in water due to the dangers of becoming trapped – if it’s flooded, forget it,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parts of already soaked NSW are expected to receive as much as another 65mm of rain by the end of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a trough approaching from the west is expected to bring thunderstorms to the central and southern interior on Thursday and Friday as it crosses the state.

Senior forecaster Jonathan How said from late Thursday into Friday heavy rain would push into Victoria’s northeast and across the western slopes of NSW.

This could cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of the central west and southwest from Friday, many of which are already full due to heavy rains in recent months.

“But luckily for the flood-affected communities, including Bathurst, Gundagai and Forbes … the heaviest rain will be further south,” How told ABC TV on Wednesday.

“But of course we expect to see some local creeks and rivers.”

SES volunteers have responded to more than 1000 calls for help since Friday evening.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said concern for remote communities was high as the ‘widespread’ weather system hit the state.

“SES is concerned about many of our rural, regional and remote communities … in Nyngan, Warren, Wee Waa, Gunnedah, Moree, Bathurst and Forbes,” Ms Cooke said

Flooding inundates the town of Cowra in the state’s central west on Tuesday

But she said emergency crews were now better prepared than before the previous floods in March.

She noted that 1300 extra volunteers had been added to the emergency service and call capacity had been strengthened.

A three-stage simple warning system for residents has also been put in place, and up to 14 night helicopters for the state are on standby.

Numerous rivers are at high flood, especially in the northern and western parts of the state.

Last month was the fifth highest rainfall on record for Australia as a whole and above average for most of the country, according to the BoM.