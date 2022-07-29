Manly’s seven boycotters are ‘FUMING’ with Scott Penn after pride jersey backflip claim

The seven Manly Sea Eagles boycotters are reportedly “confused” with the club’s owner, Scott Penn, after it was suggested that they could step back from their proud stance in the future.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley all refused to play against the Roosters on Thursday over the club’s decision to don rainbow-inspired pride jerseys.

The seven stars cited cultural and religious reasons for their decision, which has sparked widespread debate in Australia.

Manly Sea Eagles Boycotts Are Reportedly ‘Fucking’ With Club Owner Scott Penn

EXCLUSIVE: Manly 7 furious over claim they will soften their stance on “proud jersey”. A representative of the group contacted me to say that “they don’t fall back on religious beliefs” and to suggest that they fold on their stance is “totally untrue” @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 29, 2022

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Sea Eagles owner Penn said the main issue was not based entirely on the jersey itself, but on the lack of consultation with the players when the decision was made.

“I think they were a little frustrated that it went as far as it did without consultation, and we respect that,” Penn told 9News.

“It’s all about inclusivity, so we’re going to continue with this theme. The message they were very clear about was let’s work together.’

However, the possibility of the players doing a backflip and wearing a pride jersey one day is out of the question, with Channel 9’s Danny Weidler giving an update Friday night.

The NRL club put on their pride jersey on Thursday, but seven stars refused to play

Owner Penn suggested the seven boycotters could wear the jersey in the future

“Manly 7 furious at claim they will soften their stance on ‘pride jersey’,” he tweeted. “A representative of the group contacted me to say that they do not fall back on religious beliefs and to suggest that they fold to their position, which is ‘totally untrue’.”

The latest development comes after Manly coach Des Hasler admitted the turbulence off the pitch has driven a wedge into his squad.

“We still have some work to do,” he said, before revealing that the week was “emotional in several ways.”

“I’m just being honest… but as long as we’re all sympathetic to each other’s cause, we’ll get there.”

However, a representative of the group insisted that a U-turn is absolutely out of the question

When asked if he was talking about “work” on the football side or something bigger, Hasler added, “Everything.”

Club captain Daly Cherry-Evans emphasized on Thursday that lessons must be learned from the saga.

“If you look at an NRL squad locker room, it’s very diverse and very inclusive, so I wonder how much we have to do as athletes because we’re already doing a lot of things,” Cherry-Evans told reporters.

“I think at some point we have to understand that sport is quite inclusive, but not perfect, it does have limits.

“Unfortunately, when people are put in the position of having to do something they don’t want to do, I think you see positions like we had tonight.”