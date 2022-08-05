Manly’s finals hopes dealt huge blow after loss against Parramatta despite THREE boycotters scoring
Manly’s hopes in the final take a crucial blow after losing to Parramatta, despite THREE Sea Eagles boycotts scoring tries on their return after the rainbow jersey fiasco
Three of Manly’s seven boycotters marked their return to the team with tries against Parramatta, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 36-20 loss that dealt a potentially fatal blow to the Sea Eagles’ final chances.
Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu were part of the group that sat out last week’s loss to the Sydney Roosters as they chose not to wear Manly’s pride jersey on religious grounds.
The trio all crossed over to Brookvale Oval on Friday, but the Eels proved too good for their arch-rivals thanks to a quadruple blitz in the second half.
Parramatta defeated Manly 36-20 at Brookvale Oval to climb to fifth on the NRL ladder
Christian Tuipulotu was one of the try-scorers for Manly after boycotting last week’s match
Jason Saab, another of seven to boycott last week’s game against the Sydney Roosters instead of wearing Manly’s Pride jersey, also scored for the Sea Eagles