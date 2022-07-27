Manly: Trent Robinson says his Roosters stars would have NO issue with wearing a pride jersey

Trent Robinson has made an emotional plea after Manly’s inclusivity fiasco, insisting that the Sydney Roosters would have no problem wearing a similar design.

The three-time premiership winning coach had a heart on his sleeve as he opened up about the issue that dominated the headlines this week after seven Sea Eagles stars refused to play against his side of Roosters on Thursday night.

Manly’s players have cited religious and cultural reasons for refusing the jersey, claiming they were not consulted about the decision to wear a rainbow-colored jersey for one match.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has made an emotional plea amid the Manly saga

“It’s a shame we’re still having this conversation in 2022,” Robinson said via Sydney Morning Herald. “I love what the owners of Manly have decided to do. Too bad it turned out this way.

‘Everyone is equal. Race, gender, sexual preference – everyone is equal. People make their choice and let’s not discriminate against those people for doing so.

‘In the gay community for young people’ [suicide is] five times what normal society is. That’s because they don’t feel involved. For us in 2022, it’s unacceptable not to be inclusive and not say it’s okay to be who you are.

Seven male stars refuse to wear the club jersey for their game against the Roosters

Robinson has called for significant steps towards true inclusiveness in Australia

“If someone said they wouldn’t wear the native jersey, there would be an outcry. Forty years ago that would not have been the case. Eighty years ago, we wouldn’t have had a Women In League Round. We’ve moved on on those fronts, and we haven’t gone into detail on this one. We have to go there at some point.’

In the wake of the Manly saga, ARL committee chairman Peter V’landys said the NRL would consider a pride round and Robinson said his players would have no problem wearing a jersey that represents diversity and promotes inclusiveness.

“Certainly,” Robinson said. ‘That’s my personal opinion. We talked about it with our players. We’ve got a job to do and play a rooster style of footy and dominate tomorrow night, but like it or not, we’ve got things on jerseys that we represent.

“That’s a decision for the club and the game to make, but my personal opinion is about equality. I want people to feel that they are taken care of, that they are loved and that they have a place in the world, regardless of their sexual orientation.’