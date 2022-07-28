Manly supporters BACK the club’s pride jersey decision as officials hand out rainbow badges to fans

Male fans have donned the rainbow colors in a huge endorsement of the club’s pride jersey, while supporters voiced their opinions in the wake of a stellar week that has rocked the NRL side.

Seven players will not take part in tonight’s game against the Roosters after refusing to wear the club’s pride jersey – with the traditional white piping replaced with rainbow colors only for this game.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley have cited cultural and religious reasons for refusing to wear the jersey, in a move that divided opinion across Australia.

However, Sea Eagles supporters have stepped up to support the club’s pursuit of equality, with one fan holding a sign that read: “I [heart emoji] Male. Love is love.’

A male dad was seen wearing a rainbow-colored ‘proud’ pin badge as he sat with his fanatical Roosters son before the game.

Volunteers were also seen handing out rainbow badges to supporters arriving at Brookvale Oval.

Rugby league took a back seat this week as the saga unfolded, with Roosters coach Trent Robinson appearing in a reflective mood as he stepped onto the grass for kick-off.

The three-time premiership winner made an emotional plea on Wednesday, insisting that none of his players would refuse to play if the club chose to design a pride jersey.

“It’s a shame we’re still having this conversation in 2022,” Robinson said via Sydney Morning Herald. “I love what the owners of Manly have decided to do. Too bad it turned out this way.

‘Everyone is equal. Race, gender, sexual preference – everyone is equal. People make their choice and let’s not discriminate against those people for doing that.

‘In the gay community for young people’ [suicide is] five times what normal society is. That’s because they don’t feel involved. For us in 2022, it’s unacceptable not to be inclusive and not say it’s okay to be who you are.

“If someone said they wouldn’t wear the native jersey, there would be an outcry. Forty years ago that would not have been the case. Eighty years ago, we wouldn’t have had a Women In League Round. We’ve moved on on those fronts, and we haven’t gone into further detail on this one. We have to go there at some point.’

In the wake of the Manly saga, ARL committee chairman Peter V’landys said the NRL would consider a pride round and Robinson said his players would have no problem wearing a jersey that represents diversity and promotes inclusiveness.

“Certainly,” Robinson said. ‘That’s my personal opinion. We talked about it with our players. We’ve got a job to do and play a rooster style of footy and dominate tomorrow night, but like it or not, we’ve got things on jerseys that we represent.

“That’s a decision for the club and the game to make, but my personal opinion is about equality. I want people to feel that they are taken care of, that they are loved and that they have a place in the world, regardless of their sexual orientation.’

