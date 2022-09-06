Manly stars boycott Mad Monday party as players’ question spells bad news for coach Des Hasler

Des Hasler’s tenure as Sea Eagles coach is on the verge of a knife after it was revealed that just half of the NRL squad were out front for a season-end party at Brookvale Oval on Sunday.

Long-serving skipper Daly Cherry-Evans showed up, but club officials declined to confirm who chose to boycott the event.

The news follows a report that players have been asked the question ‘Do you support Des Hasler as a coach?’ in an anonymous survey.

Hasler, 61, also did himself a disservice by keeping club owner Scott Penn out of the Accor Stadium dressing room during Friday’s one-point loss to the Bulldogs – the team’s seventh straight defeat in a campaign to forget.

Manly is a divided club, with some players reportedly eager to see Jake Trbojevic captain

NRL360 co-host Paul Kent labeled the investigation on Monday as “disrespectful” and believes it could be used as a weapon to remove Hasler from his role.

However, rumors that the coach is not on the same page as the influential Fulton family at the understaffed club are believed to be false.

Scott and Brett Fulton are involved in recruiting, while sister Kristie Fulton is Manly’s elite pathway manager.

All three employees are children of the late Bob ‘Bozo’ Fulton, an immortal and masculine great.

Brett Fulton has reportedly assured Hasler that he does not want to outdo him, but the same can reportedly not be said of other club figures looking for change.

Bizarrely, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles NSW Cup coach Steven Hales has been touted by some as Hasler’s successor at Manly, despite leading his team to just two wins and the wooden spoon this year.

Other names thrown into the ring include Queensland Origin coach Billy Slater and former Sharks mentor Shane Flanagan.

The split comes in the wake of the infamous rainbow jersey saga earlier this season. Penn stated Hasler had a job at the club “as long as he wanted”, but a crisis meeting on Thursday could change that story.

It’s believed some of Hasler’s staunch staff — including assistant coach Chad Randall, recruiting guru Noel Cleal and trainer Don Singe — could be fired, with incoming CEO Tony Mestrov to head the show going forward as opposed to the two-time premiership. – winning coach.

The decision to have Daly Cherry-Evans isolated in a house away from his teammates during last season’s Covid lockdowns last season angered many players

And if Hasler doesn’t pilot his team to the top eight by 2023, he’ll be kicked out.

Despite current club politics, Hasler is unlikely to retire as his salary is between $800,000 and $900,000 a year.

And while the club has publicly stated that the Sea Eagles are a harmonious group, the truth is that they are in turmoil.

The decision of the ‘Manly Seven’ – Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley – not to wear rainbow jerseys against the Roosters at the end of July on religious and cultural grounds left other teammates seething behind.

While some may point to Tom Trbojevic’s shoulder injury that ended the season in May as the moment when Manly’s top eight ambitions took a nosedive, the rainbow jersey saga was even more telling.

In the eyes of some, Daly Cherry-Evans is seen as aloof, with Jake Trbojevic leading the field

Some team-mates also reportedly want Jake Trbojevic to take over from Daly Cherry-Evans as captain, while Hasler’s decision to keep Schuster on the bench or as 18th man in some games has been a mystery to many.

Bob Fulton believed that the Samoan international would one day become club captain, that was his talent as a standout junior.

The fact that Hasler repeatedly favored veteran Kieran Foran to partner Cherry-Evans in the half stunned many figures at the club – including the Fultons, who want their father’s wishes fulfilled.

It also led to Schuster seeking release, which was denied.

Hasler has also been accused of preferential treatment when it comes to Cherry-Evans.

Thursday’s meeting with Penn and Mestrov will determine Hasler’s future – and given his preference for absolute control behind the scenes, the expected shift of the goalposts could be a turning point.