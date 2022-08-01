Manly stars blow up over pride jersey boycotters as Sea Eagles’ split could keep going next year

The fallout from the Manly Pride jersey seven could extend well into the 2023 season after their absence led to a crucial loss that could derail the ambitions of the Sea Eagles’ NRL final.

John Aloiai, Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau’atu, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Toafofoa Sipley and Christian Tuipulotu all refused to wear the rainbow-striped pride jersey during their team’s 20-10 defeat to the Sydney Roosters last Thursday.

It has also been reported that a number of other players turned down the chance to take their place in the squad, leaving Manly severely understaffed.

Alfred Smalley of the Sea Eagles (left) celebrates with Dylan Walker after scoring a try on debut

Their actions have led to divisions in the player groups, with a number of footballers reportedly furious after the seven pulled out of such a crucial match.

The players have already started meetings to address the divisions, with News Corp reported that the deeply religious Aloiai met with Jake Trbojevic, Lachlan Croker and a fourth player on Sunday to talk it out.

The entire playgroup has also gathered at the club’s Center of Excellence to try and understand each other’s points of view.

Although the players now claim to be a united group, the cracks are still there.

Jake Trbojevic met with members of the playgroup on Sunday in an attempt to clear the air

Some players have spoken to the coaching staff about their grievances, some of the seven have reportedly claimed they will be wearing the pride jersey next season and many believe the issues will remain a problem into 2023 – especially if Manly miss the final.

Phil Rothfield of the Daily Telegraph told Big Sports Breakfast that a professional mediator had been called in to help negotiate an “uncomfortable truce”.

“The club engaged a professional mediator to get the group of players together to try and get an understanding from both sides,” he said.

“I don’t think they will ever agree that the players did the right thing by withdrawing from the game last week, but what they want is for the players who did play to have a better understanding of what and why they did it.

‘That is why everything was put on the table yesterday and there were discussions.

“I was told late last week that the risk among the players on the team was actually non-reversible, it was pretty deep, and the guys who did play and played very bravely against the Roosters couldn’t understand why their teammates were taking such drastic actions. . .

“I think after they got together yesterday there is understanding, I think there is still a long way to go before it is fully resolved to a satisfactory position where they are willing to want all NRL clubs that have full time camaraderie and have strengths. and spirit.

“I think you could call it an uneasy truce between the players.”

Four players called in to replace the Manly seven pose with the controversial pride jersey

Club president and co-owner Scott Penn told The Sports Breakfast Weekend radio program that he was aware of the players’ meetings.

“I’m sure the playgroup is getting together,” Penn said.

‘It is very important that everyone comes together and just discuss it. There should be a ‘clear-the-air’ session, which is perfectly normal in these circumstances.”

“No deep rift has been reported, but I think there’s some frustration with the way this has all turned out,” Penn said.

Male fans overwhelmingly supported the pride jersey’s initiative during the game against the Roosters, but some supporters also stood up for the boycotting players

Penn suggested the adversity unite rather than divide the group, while reaffirming mistakes had been made.

“I met six out of seven – Josh (Aloiai) was injured and wasn’t training, but I spoke to him a little later. They are very determined and have been put in a difficult position, but there are absolutely no hard feelings,” he said.

‘As I discussed with them at the time, their focus is now on Parramatta [this week].

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles is embraced by Sea Eagles owner Scott Penn

“The seven were very clear in their opinions and beliefs and we fully respected that. They stole it from certain quarters and that’s a shame because we never wanted to put them in that position.

“We’re going to see a very close-knit team over the next five weeks. It was an emotional week and the circumstances put everyone in a difficult position.’

“Management is believed to be wrong, but we really celebrated everyone in the league. That was our intention. It was never intended to isolate anyone in the community.”