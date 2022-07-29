Manly star reveals he wants out of the club IMMEDIATELY just a day after pride jersey match

Sea Eagles enforcer Marty Taupau has requested an immediate release from the club just hours after playing in the team’s pride jersey against the Roosters on Thursday night.

The hulking attacker’s management asked Manly for permission to leave the side as soon as possible, reportedly so he can join their rivals Parramatta.

According to the Daily TelegramTaupau has been associated with the Eels for having the leeway to sign a contract this late in the season, and they’re eager to add some firepower to their pack after giving Nathan Brown permission to look elsewhere.

Taupau – pictured with wife Michelle in Manly’s rainbow jersey after their Thursday night loss – was set to go to Parramatta

The move would also increase his chances of playing the final footy as the Sea Eagles have dropped to ninth place after their loss on Thursday.

He would also be valuable to Parramatta as they lose forwards like Isaiah Papalii and Reed Mahoney at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old was not among the seven stars who refused to play in the crucial match because the side’s rainbow pride went against their religious and cultural beliefs.

The 32-year-old has never objected to the side’s inclusive strip but appears to be moving out of Brookvale after seven years at the club

Speculation that Taupau would end his time at Manly – now in his seventh year – by switching to the Eels started in 2018, when a photo of him having a meal with a Parramatta staff surfaced online.

The former Bulldog and Tiger may be coming to the end of his career but he still plays representative football for Samoa after starring in 24 Tests for New Zealand and making the World All Stars team in 2016.

Famed as one of the strongest players in the NRL, he has recorded a 310kg deadlift, 180kg bench press and 260kg squat.