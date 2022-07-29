Manly skipper warns NRL not to force players to be the face of inclusion after pride jersey fiasco

Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans has warned the NRL and other clubs not to force players to support specific goals such as inclusion and diversity.

Speaking after Manly’s audacious 20-10 defeat to the Roosters at 4 Pines Park on Thursday, the veteran halfback said it’s vital not to push players to the brink when it comes to commercializing the game.

The Sea Eagles were left without seven major first division teams — Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley — because they felt wearing a rainbow pride club jersey went against their religious and cultural beliefs.

It quickly became a huge talking point, with many football fans calling out to the players as the club is sponsored by a betting company – PointsBet – and they play on a ground named after another of their sponsors, 4 Pines Beer.

The drama started after Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Rueben Garrick modeled the rainbow uniforms, with many of their teammates on Sydney’s northern beaches only becoming aware of the development after reading it in the press on Monday.

Jason Saab was one of seven Manly players to boycott Thursday’s game against the Roosters because the club’s rainbow jersey did not reflect his beliefs

Despite the rainbow jersey saga that divided footy fans, many Manly fans still showed their support on the ground

It left the Sea Eagles in complete disarray, and in extraordinary scenes, coach Des Hasler publicly apologized on Tuesday for the fiasco alongside Cherry-Evans at Brookvale Oval.

After Manly drafted an exhausted roster against the Tricolours, Cherry-Evans stressed that lessons must be learned from the saga.

He also added NRL teams such as the Sea Eagles who already celebrate different cultures and beliefs.

“If you look at an NRL squad locker room, it’s very diverse and very inclusive, so I wonder how much we have to do as athletes because we’re already doing a lot of things,” Cherry-Evans told reporters.

“I think at some point we have to understand that sport is quite inclusive, but not perfect, it does have limits.

Footy fans who recognized the Sea Eagles are all about being inclusive and diverse

“Unfortunately, when people are put in the position of having to do something they don’t want to do, I think you see positions like we had tonight.”

Manly could drop to 11th spot on the NRL ladder by the end of round 20 if the Raiders and Dragons both win this weekend.

While they were outsiders against the Roosters, the fact that seven players boycotted the game severely hampered their chances.

The ‘Manly Seven’ were also told by club officials to stay away from 4 Pines Park on the advice of NSW Police.

Hasler’s men then host the Parramatta Eels on August 5.