Manly Sea Eagles pride jersey: Three players ‘backflip on decision to boycott match’

Three Manly players have reportedly changed their minds about boycotting Thursday’s game against the Roosters after originally deciding to decline the club’s rainbow-striped pride jersey as it goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

Seven members of the team shocked the NRL when they decided to pull out of the competition over the jumper, which the Sea Eagles unveiled Monday to promote inclusivity.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley had an emergency meeting with the club Monday night and Channel Seven’s Sunrise program reported that at least three of them are now considering returning and the field in the strip.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

“Of the seven players who refuse to wear the jersey, at least three have now changed their mind and are considering wearing the pride jersey for the upcoming round,” reporter Michelle Bishop told viewers on Tuesday morning.

The seven players also said they had not been consulted about the strip before it was launched by the Sea Eagles on Monday. It is the first time that an NRL side has decided to wear a uniform promoting the cause.

Club legend Ian Roberts, who became the first ever rugby league player to come out gay in 1995, said the embarrassing situation will be felt most by the area’s LGBTQI+ community.

“I’m trying to see it from all perspectives, but this breaks my heart,” Roberts told the Daily Telegram.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a Pride round.

Manly coach Des Hasler had an emergency meeting with the seven players on Monday night – now three of them would change their minds about stepping down

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

Monday night’s 90-minute meeting ended with coach Des Hasler telling the players that he understood they had been placed in a difficult position and that he supported their decision not to play.

The jersey at the center of the dispute features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping on the maroon background, making Manly the first NRL club to wear a pride jersey in the 134-year history of rugby league.

It was clear Monday night’s meeting put forward the idea that the players who objected to the new design should be allowed to wear the standard jersey instead, but NRL regulations stipulate that all players must wear the same playing strip.

Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans will appear before the media on Tuesday at noon to address the split in the team.