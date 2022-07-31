Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler could be SACKED over NRL pride jersey fiasco according to contract

The fiasco surrounding Manly’s pride jersey could cost more than one loss, with Des Hasler’s job seemingly in jeopardy after new details about his contract emerged.

Manly’s special rainbow jersey, which sparked an all-out cultural war at the club and sparked a storm of criticism that even reached international news media, resulted in seven players dropping out of the team’s crucial game against the Roosters.

There would be no miracle win, with a severely exhausted side unable to contain a red-hot Roosters side, winning a messy game 20-10.

Play manly against the Eels, Titans, Sharks, Raiders and Bulldogs leading into the finals, and are now tenth – and they are already without 2021 Dally M medalist Tom Trbojevic for the season.

Des Hasler’s contract as head coach of Manly could be threatened if the Sea Eagles don’t make the finals this season

Reports in both the Daily Telegram and Sydney Morning Herald It has since become clear that Hasler must finish in the top eight this season in order to be awarded a new contract.

If Manly does indeed miss the final, as many are now predicting, he could be sacked at the end of next season, leaving another unwanted distraction hanging over the club.

Hasler and his agent George Mimis had attempted to renegotiate his contract with former CEO Stephen Humphreys, but he left the club abruptly after issues with corporate governance and personal finances emerged.

Morgan Harper dons now infamous rainbow Manly Pride jersey in Thursday night’s loss to the Roosters

New CEO Tony Mestrov will officially start at the club this Monday, but his board will be VERY full given the current state of affairs behind the scenes, and uniting the club in all facets will be his immediate priority

Hasler, who is arguably the only person at Manly to emerge from the saga with a better reputation after his stellar performance at the media conference, admitted there was friction between the squad.

“We have some work to do,” he said after Thursday night’s game, before revealing that the week was “emotional in several ways.”

“I’m just being honest… but as long as we’re all sympathetic to each other’s cause, we’ll get there.”

After a heavy loss, the debut of Zac Fulton, grandson of club legend ‘Bozo’ Fulton, was at least one positive for the club

Even without seven of their top players, Manly was certainly much more competitive than expected – and there’s no doubt they could have beaten the Roosters with a full roster and the advantage of a home crowd.

They may now need to win all of their remaining matches to win the final, and in turn secure another contract for Hasler.

It has left a division in the player ranks, with many players furious at the seven boycotters for essentially throwing the game; and said boycotted angrily at the club for being forced to wear the jersey.

Chairman Scott Penn seemed excited after meeting Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley about their decision to boycott the jersey.

It’s been a tough season for Des Hasler with key player injuries, roller coaster lines and the pride jersey fiasco

Cold water has been doused with the idea that they would love to wear it in 2023.

“I speak on behalf of all the players, the seven, plus another player who was asked to replace the players – the group’s opinion is united, the players will not participate in a pride exercise,” said a representative of the group. boycott told Fairfax.

“The players are not told what to believe. Or wear something that conflicts with their beliefs. Whatever religion or culture people find important, the players have no problem with that.’

However, many, especially in the LGBTQI+ community, would contradict these comments.

Sexual orientation is not a choice, which is why many have objected to the players’ hypocritical views.

Josh Aloiai (left) and Jason Saab (right), alongside five other players, missed Manly’s loss to the Roosters after refusing to wear the pride jersey

That didn’t seem to matter to Josh Aloiai, one of seven, who was the first player to break the silence on the matter.

“No amount of public scrutiny or internal pressure will make us reconsider our position, you can’t reverse beliefs or turn them on and off,” he wrote on social media.

His comment about ‘internal pressure’ is telling.

How Aloiai and the six other boycotters reintegrate into the squad ahead of yet another crucial clash, this time against the Eels on Friday, could play a big role in whether Des Hasler will continue to coach the club.

No pressure.