Manly pride jersey saga: Club boss says players open to wearing jumper next year: NRL

Scott Penn, owner of Manly Sea Eagles, has revealed that the club’s seven proud jersey boycotters want to wear the rainbow jersey next year.

Penn held peace talks with the players in Narrabeen, in Sydney’s north, on Tuesday to learn why the footballers refused to wear the jersey.

The club boss said they were “frustrated” that they had not been consulted earlier about the decision to use the LGBTQI+ insignia on the team’s jerseys.

“The players were angry because they felt that the way it was portrayed was contrary to their religious beliefs,” Penn said. 9News.

When asked if Manly’s pride jersey would be permanently off the map for future matches, Penn replied, “No. A lot is about inclusivity’.

“We want to continue this theme,” he said.

“The message they were very clear about was let’s work together.”

Manly Sea Eagles owner Scott Penn (pictured) has revealed the seven jersey boycotters are open to wearing the jersey next year

Penn said there was no doubt about the players’ future at the club and that “no one is pointing the finger at anyone”.

The club boss also said players are welcome to sit down with male legend Ian Roberts – the first rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995.

“The players we just met are eager to talk to him and get their message across and hear from him too,” he said.

The development comes after the players were banned from attending Thursday’s NRL game against the Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park after meeting NSW Police and Sea Eagles identities on Wednesday.

Northern Beaches Police Crime Coordinator Sergeant Damon Flakelar spoke with coach Des Hasler, interim CEO Gary Wolman and Manly, chief of operations and events Shelley O’Malley. The club trio decided it was best for the players to stay away to ensure their safety.

Both the Sea Eagles and the police believed that if the players got to see their teammates in person at Brookvale Oval, concerns could increase in the crowd.

They had planned to watch the action from a gym in the newly opened Center of Excellence – but that idea has been scrapped.

The traditional dug-out on the center line was also not considered safe enough.

Manly’s seven proud jersey boycotters have been banned from attending Thursday’s NRL game against the Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park, including Josh Schuster (pictured)

It is believed the seven stars – including Josh Aloiai (pictured) – planned to support their teammates at Manly’s home ground before being warned on the advice of NSW Police

“For the safety and well-being of the players, the club has decided it is best that they do not attend the game,” Wolman told News Corp.

It is also believed that one of the NRL stars has been threatened on social media.

Hasler and Sea Eagles football general manager John Bonasera contacted the players on Wednesday afternoon to tell them to stay home on Thursday.

It is believed that all seven NRL stars wanted to attend the match but accepted the club’s decision.

Earlier this week, Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley were eliminated from the Sea Eagles collision with the Sydney Roosters.

All players felt that the rainbow strip that their teammates will wear on their pride jerseys does not reflect their religious and cultural beliefs.

Concerns for the well-being of the players were first raised when coach Des Hasler and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans apologized to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the pride jersey fiasco.

Coach Des Hasler and Sea Eagles general manager of football John Bonasera contacted the players on Wednesday afternoon to tell them to stay home on Thursday.

Manly supporters are tipped to support their team with new look at 4 Pines Park on Thursday

Cherry-Evans said his seven teammates hadn’t worried him when asked if he’d checked their mental status amid concerns that they would be labeled bigots.

It also emerged that some of the lower-ranking players who were asked to replace the seven boycotters also refused to wear the inclusive strip and would not play in the clash, which will greatly affect Manly’s chances of making the last eight.

Both teams are tied on points, with Manly ninth and the Roosters eighth, as they aim for a place in the finals with just six rounds left in the regular season.

Hasler promised in the press conference that the side would do “something special,” but it will have to be a miracle if they want to beat a red-hot Roosters side.

Club CEO Gary Wolman and owner/chairman Scott Penn – who is expected to fly over from New York and attend the game at 4 Pines Park – were conspicuously absent from one of the most sensational press conferences in the club’s history on Tuesday.

It has also been revealed that actors Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth knew about the jersey long before the players found out about it.

Actor Hugh Jackman (pictured) received his new Manly pride shirt two weeks ago and proudly posed for a picture

Manly had been talking about a pride jersey for some time and that one of the sponsors first approached the club with the idea over a year ago.

Jackman, a tragic Sea Eagles, received a pride jersey two weeks ago, which he proudly donned for a photo to promote Thursday night’s blockbuster.

Jackman posed for the photo as a favor to his great friend Sydney radio star Gus Worland to promote the inaugural Gotcha4Life Cup, the Australian reported.

The cup, played between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters, is what the jerseys are made for.