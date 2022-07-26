Manly pride jersey: Pacific Islands ‘learned homophobia’ from Christian missionaries: Jioji Ravulo

An Australian academic has claimed that Pacific Islanders have become homophobic because of the traditional Christian views of white colonial settlers.

Jioji Ravulo of the University of Sydney told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that before the missionaries arrived, Pacific cultures had a more “fluent” idea of ​​sexuality.

The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that seven players will miss Thursday night’s crucial NRL game with the Sydney Roosters because they are unwilling to wear the club jersey that celebrates gay pride with rainbow stripes.

Five of the seven players are Pacific Islanders and have cited religious reasons for refusing the jersey.

Professor Jioji Ravulo (pictured left) said Christian missionaries introduced homophobia to Pacific countries

The academic who is Australia’s first Pasifika professor said his Fijian Indigenous heritage, combined with his research into Pasifika sexuality, and years of mentoring NRL players about their behavior off the pitch has provided him with unique insights.

“Before colonization, sexuality was fluid and was seen as a force of connection and social relations were not moralized,” says Professor Ravulo.

“We learned that from missionaries.”

Even today, he said it’s normal for people to accept whatever your sexuality is.

Sexuality in general, even heterosexuality is unspoken.

“It may seem that Pasifika cultures are homophobic – full of fear of the queer – but this phenomenon has been taught to us by white, western views brought to us by colonization and the Christian church.”

Professor Ravulo said that because nearly 50 percent of NRL players identify with a Pasifika heritage, it is important that we celebrate cultural diversity and difference.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

Pasifika or Pacific Islander peoples originate from Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia – groups of hundreds of islands off the east coast of Australia.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler apologized on Tuesday for the club’s failure to consult with players about the jersey’s design and the impact it has had on the wider community.

The club has accepted the players’ decision, but will have refused to remove the jersey

“The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said.

“These young men are strong in their beliefs and convictions and we will give them the space and support they need.

‘The playing group is solid and understands each other’s points of view. As a club we will wear the jersey on Thursday evening.’

Male wingers Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu are among the players who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the excluded players.

Hasler said he supported the campaign to wear the jersey, but was also concerned for the well-being of his players.

“They don’t wear the jersey because it goes against their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

“And I’m concerned for their well-being. Their spirituality is part of their well-being.’

ARL Commission President Peter V’landys said he understood the players’ choices but pushed for inclusion and acceptance in the sport.

“I respect the choice of the players. They have religious and cultural differences and that’s the thing with Australia, we all have those freedoms,” said Mr V’landys.

Brookvale Oval is known as 4 Pines Park – a craft beer brewery – for sponsorship reasons, while one of the club’s main sponsors is Pointsbet – a gambling company

“But one thing I’m proud of about rugby league is that we treat everyone the same.

‘We are all human, it doesn’t matter what your color, sexual orientation or race is. We are all equal.

And we will never step back to make our sport inclusive. But at the same time, we will not despise the freedoms of our players.’

The problem could not have cropped up at a worse time for Manly or Hasler, with the Sea Eagles and Roosters on either side of the top-eight dividing line.

Manly was already missing players for the showdown with the eighth-seeded Roosters, who are slightly higher on the for-and-against ladder.

Manly is the only club to wear a pride jersey this weekend, making it the first team in the league’s 114 year history to wear such a design.

Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss the Pride Round rather than wear the Greater Western Sydney guernsey, citing religious beliefs.