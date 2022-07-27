Manly pride jersey drama: CNN, BBC, Washington Post cover rainbow stripe saga

The NRL’s rainbow-striped pride jersey drama has gone global with some of the world’s biggest news outlets weighing in and Aussies continuing to give their two cents to the saga.

Former England and St Helens captain and James Graham of the Canterbury Bulldogs accused seven Manly Sea Eagles players of overreacting after they decided to boycott Thursday’s NRL match with Sydney Roosters over the jersey designed to support the inclusion of LGBTQ+ support in sports.

Coach Des Hasler apologized on Tuesday after Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refused to take the field, forcing him to name an experienced team for the clash.

“For me personally, I think it’s an overreaction from the players,” Graham said on Fox League’s NRL 360 Tuesday night.

“It’s just a few colors on a sweater. It’s not worth missing a game over.

‘You can have your beliefs, but really? Is this your hill you’re going to die on?

“It’s just not worth it. Just accept it and just keep going. I don’t think it’s worth putting your flag in the ground here.’

Manly’s pride jersey for Thursday night’s showdown against the Roosters features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white trim, but some stars have refused to don the jersey (Photo from left to right: Manly players Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick)

He said the jersey controversy could split the team as the club tries to stay in the top eight and several players are willing to risk the club’s premiership chances.

However, he admitted that prior consultation should have been held with the players.

“It should have floated… they might have been able to come up with solutions that would suit everyone, because right now… they’re trying to find a way out of a difficult situation,” he said.

“There have been no winners and you feel sorry for every aspect that has been touched by this.”

The controversy spread to international news outlets on Tuesday with the BBC and The Times in the UK, along with CNN and the Washington Post in the US leading the story.

The Manly saga has gone global and is covered by media outlets such as the Washington Post (pictured) and CNN

The Times story claimed Manly faced a “revolt” of players who “refused to wear the jersey that celebrates inclusivity.”

The international coverage sparked a heated debate among thousands of readers.

“Good for those seven,” wrote one person from Spain.

‘Why is sport so political these days? Why can’t we just exercise and exercise for fun and relaxation. Everything doesn’t have to connect everything together,” said another from the UK.

“If your religious beliefs are offended by a rainbow shirt, then I strongly recommend that you make your beliefs rather flimsy and vulnerable,” said a New Zealander from London.

“What makes this worse is that this is during the Women in League round, which celebrates women playing Rugby League and mothers taking their children to games and cheering them on,” wrote one US fan.

NSW treasurer Matt Kean gave his two cents when he tweeted Tuesday afternoon, saying more clubs should adopt the rainbow jersey.

The NRL generates millions a year for the NSW economy, with treasurer Matt Kean saying he hopes more clubs adopt the rainbow jersey

Matt Kean (pictured) recently called for the rejection of Liberal candidate Katherine Deves in the latest election over her views on not allowing transgender people to participate in women’s sports

“Can someone tell those seven male players that the (rainbow) isn’t contagious, but if they wear it, maybe they’d better show pride and respect for different people,” he said.

“When there’s an NRL pride round next year, I hope the mighty Dragons turn red, white, and rainbow!”

Despite support from many areas, Hasler admitted that the introduction of the jerseys could have been handled better.

“We are here today to apologize for a major mistake by the Manly club,” he told reporters.

‘The switch to our traditional sweater was the application of the rainbow colours. The intent was to represent diversity and inclusion to embrace all groups who feel marginalized and discriminated against.

“Unfortunately, the implementation of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative was poor.”

Manly Captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Coach Des Hasler speak to media at a Manly Warringah Sea Eagles press conference after drama exploded

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said he understood players’ choices based on religious and cultural differences but pushed for inclusion and acceptance in the sport.

“One thing I’m proud of about rugby league is that we treat everyone the same,” said Mr V’landys.

“It doesn’t matter what your color, sexual orientation or race is. We are all equal.

“We will never step back to make our sport inclusive. But at the same time, we will not despise the freedoms of our players.’

The NRL does not have a designated pride round, but Mr V’landys said this could be a consideration for future seasons.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys does not rule out that the NRL will introduce a Pride round in 2023

Andrew Purchas, co-founder of the Pride In Sport program that supports Australian sports clubs with aspects of inclusion, acknowledged the Sea Eagles’ apology.

“Conversations, education and building understanding are key to respectfully continuing these important discussions in our communities,” Mr Purchas said in a statement.

‘In its most basic sense, a pride shirt represents a fundamental value: everyone should feel safe to play.

“We strongly support the NRL in its commitment to uphold values ​​related to inclusiveness, safety and belonging, and we urge all people to see these as non-controversial values ​​around which we can unite.”

The Sea Eagles are in ninth place in the NRL, one spot below the Roosters, with the top eight teams making the playoffs for the premiership.