Manly owner Scott Penn insists club won’t back down over NRL rainbow pride jersey

Male owner Scott Penn is adamant that the club will not reverse its decision to wear a pride jersey for the game due to be won this Thursday, despite as many as seven players boycotting the match if they are forced to take the strip. to wear.

However, he admits that the change to the uniform – which was reportedly made without consulting any Sea Eagles footballer – has put their stars through the wringer.

‘Players are put in a difficult position. We’re not going to force them to play, but we’re committed to the jersey and we’re committed to recording,” Penn told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are not walking away from our position. And we respect our beliefs.’

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refuse to play if they are required to wear the inclusive jersey. say this would be contrary to their religious and cultural beliefs.

Penn admitted the club put players in a quandary with the announcement of the new strip on Monday – which was reportedly done without consulting the footballers (pictured, Sea Eagles star Reuben Garrick models the uniform)

It has since been reported that three of them could change their minds and play this week after an emergency meeting with club officials on Monday night, with coach Des Hasler backing the players’ stance.

While the LGBTQ initiative is driving a wedge between the player base, it is proving hugely popular with Sea Eagles fans.

The jerseys with a rainbow graphic replacing the traditional white stripes sold out within hours of the news being made public.

Manly’s boycott stars have been criticized by radio stars Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, who accused them of being hypocrites on their Monday morning show.

“The whole excuse of religion doesn’t make sense. If they’re all playing in a stadium sponsored by alcohol and all jerseys are sponsored by a gambling company, there’s no point,” Sandilands said.

“But they can talk about gambling and encourage it,” Jackie O added.

The 4 Pines brewery has the naming rights to Manly’s home ground and the sports bet Pointsbet is the title sponsor of the team’s shirt.

Penn said the boycotting footballers will not be forced to play in the strip but insisted the club “will not walk away from our position”

Fox League journalist Paul Kent reprimanded Manly for making a “marketing decision” and not consulting the players before deciding to unveil the jersey in a Monday night TV appearance.

“The players only found out this morning that they were wearing this shirt when they read it in the paper,” he told Fox League’s NRL 360 on Monday.

“Because of their own cultural and religious beliefs, they have a problem with it and that should and should be resolved fairly quickly.

“Manly did this without any consultation with the players, they did it without board approval, it wasn’t raised at the board level. It’s basically a marketing decision and they just assumed everything was fine.’