Manly NRL star Manase Fainu on trial over Mormon church dance stabbing

Male NRL star Manase Fainu allegedly wielded a steak knife outside a Mormon dance party in southwestern Sydney, where he allegedly stabbed a man in the back during a brawl, a jury has told.

Fainu, 24, pleaded not guilty in Parramatta Court to injuring Faamanu Levi with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and to two other charges of debauchery and reckless inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The Sea Eagles hooker denies being the person who stabbed Mr. Levi, causing him to have a punctured lung and internal bleeding in a parking lot behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wattle Grove on Oct. 25, 2019.

Manase Fainu leaves during a break in proceedings at Sydney’s Parramatta District Court, where he faces trial and is charged with stabbing a man in a church dance parking lot

Crown Prosecutor Emma Curran said the church’s youth leader, Mr. Levi, arrived with friends at around 9 p.m. at the dance, an alcohol-free charity fundraiser for Jeans for Genes Day.

Ms Curran said on camera footage Fainu will be dressed in black with his arm in a sling from shoulder surgery arriving along with Jona Faingaa, known as ‘Big Buck’, and others at about 11pm.

An argument broke out on the dance floor and the DJ stopped playing music while Fainu, Mr Faingaa and several others were ushered into a classroom where they were told ‘you don’t fight on church grounds’.

Fainu (far left) charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the church dance incident

The Crown claims Mr Faingaa said ‘Then we’ll take it elsewhere’ Sydney Morning Herald.

Fainu’s group was escorted outside to make sure they leave the party and one of them yelled ‘Come on out’ whereupon Mr. Levi asked them to go home.

Ms Curran said CCTV reportedly showed Fainu later jumping over a fence back to the church grounds, followed by five other men.

Mr Levi and his friends jumped into a car to leave when Fainu’s group approached them in the parking lot, Ms Curran said.

One of the men said ‘let’s go, let’s go’ before walking up to him and punching another man in the face, and a fight ensued.

One of Mr Levi’s friends, Tony Thanh Toan Quach, is expected to tell the court that he saw Fainu holding a steak knife with his right arm bent at a 90-degree angle with his left arm still in the sling.

Fainu (right) had his arm in a sling from a football injury when he turned himself in to police in October 2019 after being charged with the stabbing

Fainu reportedly swung his right hand into Levi’s back and slammed under his right shoulder blade.

Mr. Quach is then said to have watched Fainu step forward and punch Mr. Levi under the right shoulder blade, before going to his face and cutting him over the top of his eye.

Mr Levi then fell to the ground shouting ‘stop fighting, I’m injured’ as his alleged attackers ran and jumped the fence.

An off-duty nurse treated him before being taken to hospital. He suffered internal bleeding, a collapsed lung and a laceration above his right eye.

Ms Curran said that during a search warrant in November 2019, police found black sweatpants with a white stripe at Fainu’s home in Guildford West.

Defense attorney Margaret Cunneen SC said the jury would hear a different version of events that posits a simple but big difference – that Fainu was not the attacker.

“What is in dispute is that Manase Fainu once stabbed Mr. Levi in ​​the back or in the eye or in any other place,” Ms Cunneen said.

Fainu (right) with his mother at the Dally M awards 2019

“What is in dispute is that Mr. Fainu ever had the intention of harming Mr. Levi.”

“The scene of this event, this brawl was pitch dark, and there were a lot of men involved and a lot of movement.

“And it went very, very quickly.

“Mr. Levi doesn’t even know who stabbed him.”

Ms Cunneen said her client had never been charged with assault, let alone convicted, before this incident.

“He hasn’t fought or argued with anyone, he doesn’t have a problem with anyone there. It’s not his fight,’ said Mrs. Cunneen.

Manase Fainu (pictured) will not be allowed to play for Manly again until the matter is resolved

She asked the jury to determine whether Mr Quach, who reportedly saw Fainu holding a knife in his hand, is trustworthy, honest or “has a reason to lie.”

The trial before Judge Nanette Williams is expected to last two weeks.

Fainu has not played for Manly since he was charged and will not be able to take the field until the matter is resolved, as dictated by the NRL’s innocence policy.