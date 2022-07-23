Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans admits he was OVERWHELMED with fear during the Battle of Brookvale

Sea Eagles Captain Daly Cherry-Evans recalls being overcome with fear during the infamous ‘Battle of Brookvale’ against the Storm in 2011.

Speaking of Andy Raymond’s unfiltered podcast, the Kangaroos World Cup hopeful, 33, revealed he was “afraid because he hates confrontation” and took the unusual step of pretending to be involved in the wild scenes.

“So when I saw it bubbling over I was like ‘oh no, I can’t get rid of this fast enough’,” said the Queensland Origin skipper.

“I hate fighting, I really hate fighting, so that was a really discouraging moment for me.”

Raymond then asked Cherry-Evans – who was in his first season in the NRL in 2011 and later won a premiership – if he dealt a punch during the chaotic scenes that followed.

In chaotic scenes, players from Melbourne and Manly were involved in a brawl later dubbed the ‘Battle of Brookvale’ in 2011.

“No way, no,” he said.

“(But) if you were too far away, you were identified. “That was the hard part for me, don’t go too far or you’ll look like an absolute loser.”

Cherry-Evans added that it was a ‘balancing act’ and since then he has loved playing in Melbourne as they are always a ‘good side, so well coached and very physical’.

He acknowledged that the two clubs have an intense rivalry and “whether it’s a physical fight, golden point thrillers, it’s just always entertaining.”

The fallout from the ‘Battle of Brookie’ more than a decade ago — which began after Manly’s Darcy Lussick responded to a Storm Lock Ryan Hinchcliffe issue — was severe.

Ten players and two officials from both clubs were later charged by the NRL judiciary for their role in the brawl, with both Glenn Stewart and Adam Blair – who were ejected from the field by referee Shayne Hayne – being referred directly to the judiciary. .

Referee Shayne Hayne sent Melbourne Storm forward Adam Blair out for fight

Glenn Stewart also got his marching orders, but returned for the grand final and was man of the match against the Warriors

The fiery game against the Storm was also marred by a serious neck injury to Sea Eagles winger David Williams

Each club was fined $50,000 by the NRL.

“The sight of so many players from both teams fighting, of people running in and out of the bench, was a horrific sight for the game,” said NRL CEO David Gallop at the time.

For their primary roles in the melee, Stewart and Blair were suspended for three and five games respectively.

Stewart returned for the 2011 Grand Final against the Warriors – and was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal after a man of the match performance in the 24-10 win.