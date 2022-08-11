Manly footy player Manase Fainu found GUILTY of stabbing a man with his NRL career in ruins

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manly Sea Eagles hooker Manase Fainu has been found guilty of stabbing a church youth leader in a brawl outside a church dance in Sydney.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to injuring Faamanu Levi with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm late at night in Wattle Grove on October 25, 2019.

In his evidence before the court jury, he denied being the knife and said when he heard “knife knife,” he ran away, fearing for his own safety.

But it took the jurors just over two hours on Thursday to reach a guilty verdict.

The Crown immediately filed a detention request, while his lawyer claimed he must remain on bail.

The hearing continues.

Manase Fainu (pictured) arrives at Parramatta court on August 9 for his trial over the stabbing

Manase Fainu (pictured) has played 24 games for the Manly Sea Eagles since his debut in 2018

Crown prosecutor Emma Curran told the court that the Manly Sea Eagles player and his friends had been kicked out of an event organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a fight on the dance floor.

Fainu later climbed over a fence to re-enter, followed by four of his friends who approached Mr. Levi and started a brawl, she said.

“When things seemed to get out of hand, Mr. Fainu pulled a knife and stabbed it into Mr. Levi’s back, leaving a wound that pierced his lung and caused internal bleeding.

“Not content with stabbing him once… (Fainu) went to Mr. Levi’s front and swung the knife up at (his) face and cut him over the eyebrow.

“Then he ran back to the car,” the court was told.

Ms Curran argued that witness Tony Quach provided impressive, compelling evidence in great detail.

Tony Quach (pictured) has been a key witness for the prosecution in the trial

“He told you… that he clearly saw the suspect’s face, his left arm in a sling, and that the suspect looked angry.”

Mr Quach told the court that he saw Fainu holding a knife in his right hand with a clenched fist and elbow bent 90 degrees before Mr Quach pushed him saying ‘go away’, causing him to trip.

After Mr. Quach turned his attention back to the melee, in which a “big dude” hit his friend, he told the court that he saw Fainu stabbing the knife in Mr. Levi’s back.

Mr Quach had a clear, unobstructed view and this was his first fight, Ms Curran said.

“Not something you’d soon forget.”

Another witness involved in the brawl – Kupi Toilalo – said he saw a man in a sling approach his brother with a knife.

Fainu denied any involvement in the brawl, stating that when he heard “knife knives,” he ran away fearful for his own safety.