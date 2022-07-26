Manly coach Des Hasler quotes Gandhi and his autistic mate in grovelling apology for pride jersey

Manly coach Des Hasler has apologized to his own players, the LGBTQI community and all 15 other NRL clubs for the pride jersey controversy, as he confirmed that seven players will boycott their game against the Roosters on Thursday night.

In a disjointed and at times bizarre statement on Tuesday, the Sea Eagles boss also declined to comment on who made the call to launch the rainbow strip without consulting any of the players.

Hasler called the fiasco that saw stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refuse to play “a major mistake”, and admitted the club was guilty of ‘poor management’ that caused ‘confusion, discomfort and pain’.

“We would like to apologize to the LGBTQ community who are embracing the rainbow colors and using these colors for pride and advocacy and human rights issues,” he said.

An emotional Hasler declined to say who was responsible for the decision to go ahead with the pride jumper without consulting the players, while offering a fawning apology to the LGBTQI community, his own footballers and other NRL clubs

“Our intention was to be caring and compassionate to all the diverse groups who face inclusion challenges on a daily basis. But instead of increasing tolerance and acceptance, we may have hindered this.’

The coach even used the famous freedom fighter Gandhi’s quote, “Be the change you want to see in the world,” before telling a widespread story about a close friend of his who is autistic.

“He is a passionate advocate for neurodiversity rights and embraces the rainbow colors as a symbol of neurodiversity,” Hasler said.

“He was very angry at how the club handled such an important opportunity to raise awareness and support advocacy.”

Hasler explained that his buddy was thinking about how bigoted people were to him for communicating poorly — even though he had the best of intentions.

It was a clear plea for understanding as he hinted at his view that the club also had lofty goals with the jersey’s launch, but had failed because the initiative was poorly handled.

He said, ‘How can I be intolerant of the club if I want people to be tolerant of my mistakes and those of neurodiverse people? I want people to accept me for my big heart, not for my communication mistakes.”

The 61-year-old was candid about the crucial mistake made before the jersey change was announced on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the implementation of what was to be an extremely important initiative was poor. There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders, both inside and outside the club,” he explains.

Club legend Ian Roberts – who became the first rugby league player to come out as gay – previously said his heart was broken by the seven boycotting players, and Hasler gave him a special mention.

“I personally played with Ian Roberts and wholeheartedly shared his admiration for the game – and for society too, in raising awareness and acceptance of diversity and inclusion.

“He was a great man and a great citizen of our country. The role he has played in our club and the community cannot be underestimated.

“We must continue to seek his guidance and opinions.”

When asked whether the club violated its goal of being inclusive by splitting the club and continuing to wear the jersey, the coach said that while the team respected the beliefs of the boycotting players, there is no holding back. would be wearing the new strip.

More to come…