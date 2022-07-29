Manly coach Des Hasler admits pride jersey scandal HAS driven a wedge between players

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has admitted the pride jersey scandal has driven a wedge between his NRL playing group this week.

A candid Hasler told reporters after the Roosters’ defeat at 4 Pines Park on Thursday that the club needs to repair some bridges before its footballers are united again.

“We still have some work to do,” he said, before revealing that the week was “emotional in several ways.”

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has admitted the pride jersey scandal has driven a wedge between his squad this week

“I’m just being honest… but as long as we’re all sympathetic to each other’s cause, we’ll get there.”

It comes after Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley boycotted the Tricolors clash because they felt wearing a rainbow pride club jersey went against their religious and cultural beliefs.

When asked if he was talking about “work” on the football side or something bigger, Hasler added, “Everything.”

The defeat could be very costly, with Manly out of the NRL top eight after 20 rounds.

After seven Manly players boycotted the match based on cultural and religious beliefs, Zac Fulton made his NRL debut in the club’s rainbow jersey (pictured)

Footy fans at 4 Pines Park who recognized the Sea Eagles are all about being inclusive and diverse

If the Raiders and Dragons win their respective matches this weekend, the Sea Eagles could drop to 11th on the ladder and the finals approach.

The ‘Manly Seven’ boycotting Thursday’s game on religious and cultural grounds frustrated some football fans as the club is sponsored by a betting company – PointsBet – and they play on a ground named after another of their sponsors, 4 Pines beer.

The drama started after Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Rueben Garrick modeled the rainbow uniforms, with many of their teammates on Sydney’s northern beaches only becoming aware of the development after reading it in the press on Monday.

Confirmation of the player boycott caused complete chaos at the Sea Eagles and in extraordinary scenes, Hasler, along with Cherry-Evans at Brookvale Oval on Tuesday, apologized for the fiasco.

Despite the rainbow jersey saga that divided footy fans, many Manly fans still showed their support on the ground

Jason Saab was one of seven Manly players to boycott Thursday’s game against the Roosters because the club’s rainbow jersey did not reflect his personal beliefs

Cherry-Evans stressed on Thursday that lessons must be learned from the saga.

He also added NRL teams such as the Sea Eagles who already celebrate different cultures and beliefs.

“If you look at an NRL squad locker room, it’s very diverse and very inclusive, so I wonder how much we have to do as athletes because we’re already doing a lot of things,” Cherry-Evans told reporters.

“I think at some point we have to understand that sport is quite inclusive, but not perfect, it does have limits.

The ‘Manly Seven’ who didn’t play had their supporters (pictured) in 4 Pines Park on Thursday

Openly gay former Sea Eagles star Ian Roberts (right) was on hand to cheer on Manly against the Roosters

“Unfortunately, when people are put in the position of having to do something they don’t want to do, I think you see positions like we had tonight.”

The ‘Manly Seven’ were also told by club officials to stay away from 4 Pines Park for Thursday’s game on the advice of the NSW Police Department.

Hasler’s men receive arch-rivals the Parramatta Eels on August 5.