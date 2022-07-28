Manly chairman Scott Penn breaks his silence and declares club will wear pride jersey again in 2023

Manly chairman Scott Penn has stated that the Sea Eagles will wear their rainbow jersey next season, despite the storm it has caused since its launch on Monday.

Penn also revealed that he will meet the seven players who are boycotting the club’s pivotal round 20 match against the Roosters because the strip goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

The Penn family has owned 40 percent of the Sea Eagles since 2006, before taking over the entire club in 2014 – and Scott also serves as the club’s president.

Manly chairman and owner Scott Penn with wife Nicole. Penn has made it clear that he plans to see the club wear the pride jersey again next season

The digital wellness multimillionaire has stated that he wants the club to become “the most inclusive club in the NRL”, and has spoken with the league’s CEO Andrew Abdo and ARL chairman Peter V’landys to make that happen.

While he is confident that Manly will continue to wear the Pride jersey next season, Penn confessed that the club has handled the situation badly.

“Obviously we need to consult more…we also need to learn from this and how we can do better next time, but more importantly we want to be inclusive,” he told the newspaper. Daily Telegram.

The Manly Pride jersey features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white trim

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley have withdrawn from the Roosters match, which could be crucial for the Sea Eagles’ chances of reaching the final.

They claimed the club had not consulted them about the jersey.

Penn said when he meets the players for Thursday’s game, he wants to make it clear that “they should never be or will be banned from our club” because of their stance.

Manly Sea Eagles owner and chairman Scott Penn is not pulling out of the club wearing the pride jersey in 2023

Josh Aloiai (left) and Jason Saab (right) are two of the Manly stars who will not play after boycotting the club’s pride jersey

He admitted the club will need to have “wider consultations” on the inclusion initiatives, but it is clear he will not back down on Manly wearing a pride jersey.

Earlier in the week, when the fiasco first erupted, Penn said the players had been placed in a “difficult position” but insisted the club is “committed” to the jersey.

“We are not going to force them to play, but we are committed to the jersey and we are committed to integration. We are not running away from our position. And we respect their faith,” he told the… Sydney Morning Herald From New York.

Manly’s game against the Roosters starts at 7:50 PM and the eyes of the football world will be on Brookvale Oval to see how the Sea Eagles react.