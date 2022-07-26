Manly bosses leave Des Hasler and Daly Cherry-Evans to face media amid pride jersey boycott fiasco

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans faced an intense whim from a chamber of journalists after the NRL club’s diabolical treatment for including rainbow colors on their club shirts for the first time.

The significant fallout has seen seven players – Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley – notable pullbacks from the Round 20 game against the Roosters at 4 Pines Park on Thursday because of their collective religious and cultural beliefs.

It has left the Sea Eagles in complete disarray, and in extraordinary scenes Hasler publicly apologized on Tuesday for the fiasco alongside Cherry-Evans at Brookvale Oval.

The coach also declined to name the person – or persons – at the club responsible for the jersey decision, dividing opinion.

The drama started after Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Rueben Garrick modeled the rainbow uniforms, with many of their teammates on Sydney’s northern beaches only becoming aware of the development after reading it in the press on Monday.

And in another glaring example of poor leadership at the NRL club, interim CEO Gary Wolman was nowhere to be seen when Hasler and his skipper faced the music.

“They (seven players) are not wearing the jersey because it goes against their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

‘And I’m concerned about their (mental) well-being. Their spirituality is a central part of their well-being. The club made a mistake from which they will learn.’

After quoting Indian political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi, Hasler stated that the disorderly handling of the situation was unacceptable.

‘The implementation of what was to be an extremely important initiative was poor. There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders both inside and outside the club,” he revealed.

“Unfortunately, this poor mismanagement has caused great confusion, discomfort and pain for many people.

“We’ve even had a negative impact on our playgroup, a wonderful group of people from many different races and cultural backgrounds.”

Hasler went on ‘offer my sincere apologies to minority groups in the community, the LGBTQ community as a whole and the Australian Rugby League Commission.

In addition, the Sea Eagles deeply regretted the other 15 NRL clubs for “creating negative news and shifting the spotlight from the launch of the Women in League round.”

Male club legend Ian Roberts – who became the first rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995 – previously said his heart was broken by the seven boycotting players, and Hasler gave him a special mention.

“I personally played with Ian Roberts and wholeheartedly shared his admiration for the game – and for society too, in raising awareness and acceptance of diversity and inclusion.

“He was a great man and a great citizen of our country. The role he has played in our club and the community cannot be underestimated.

“We must continue to seek his guidance and opinions.”

Hasler has his job to name 17 players who will take on the in-form Tricolours, with a number of fringe players at the club also reportedly unwilling to step out and wear the rainbow-laden jersey.

Cherry-Evans said the team would continue to support each other and “come together Thursday night to do something special.”

He insisted that the Sea Eagles still field a competitive team despite the absence of so many players.

“We have to make sure that we take good care of our teammates because this is a period that they would not have experienced before,” he said.

“Sometimes the most difficult situations in sports are situations you have to deal with that you have no control over.

“One thing we do have control over as a player group is accepting the decision some players have made and trying to find the silver lining.

“There will be 17 players celebrating inclusivity and diversity, and hopefully we can start to shift the focus to the good intentions we had.”