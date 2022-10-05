Manly, Bondi parking: Ben Fordham unleashes on expensive beach fees

<!–

A dad has revealed some of the “eye-popping” fees Sydneysiders have to pay just to enjoy a day out at the beach.

Parking prices at some of the port city’s most popular beaches have skyrocketed in recent years.

At Manly, on the northern beaches, those who want to park in the spaces next to the beach will be forced to spend $10 an hour.

It’s a similar situation in Bondi, in the eastern suburbs, with the hourly rate of $9.50 for beachgoers.

Radio host Ben Fordham said one of his 2GB listeners called the station on Wednesday to reveal he had paid $60 to park for six hours at Manly Beach on Monday.

His nephew went separately and paid $80 after staying longer, meaning the couple paid a total of $140 for a day at the beach.

“The cost of parking at some of Sydney’s most popular beaches is staggering,” Fordham said in a lengthy Facebook post.

A fixed price for all-day parking at Manly Beach is $40 between October 1st and April 30th.

“That’s not what our listener Remon paid,” Fordham said. “Maybe he topped up every hour?”

The same prices are seen on other northern beaches such as Mona Vale and in Balmoral Beach on the lower north coast.

Fordham said for Bondi Beach, those who want to go for a swim pay a “staggering” $9.50 an hour.

‘So imagine you’re planning a whole day at the beach with your family. You arrive early to beat the crowds and get a good spot. If you were there from 8am to 6pm… that’s almost $100!’ he said.

Local residents can purchase a permit and stay on the beach for free, although permits themselves can be expensive.

Further south in Sutherland Shire, all parking is completely free.

“Why can’t that be the case in Bondi and Manly?” said the radio host.

‘If you live close to the beach, you can walk across the road. But if you live in the outer suburbs, going to the beach will be almost as expensive as going to the movies.

‘It turns out – the best things in life – aren’t always free!’

Mosman Council in July increased parking charges from $35 all day to $40 for the October to April season.

Hourly rates jumped from $9 to $10 and $5 to $8 between May and September.