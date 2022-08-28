Manifest Season 4 trailer teases the show’s last episodes

Netflix unveiled the new trailer and poster for the final season of Manifest on Sunday, which is fitting as the date (8/28) matches the ill-fated flight number in the series.

The show debuted on NBC in the fall of 2018, following the mysterious Flight 828, which, after disappearing without a trace five and a half years ago, finally resurfaced and landed safely with all 191 passengers and crew intact.

The show was canceled after its third season, although Netflix announced exactly one year ago today that the show would be revived for a final season of 20 episodes, with the first 10 episodes debuting on November 4, the date on the show Flight 828. returned.

The trailer opens with a shot of the cryptic Flight 828 seemingly struck by lightning during its flight.

There is a recording of Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) as he is heard saying, ‘We couldn’t have survived.’

Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) sees a lightning strike in an office, as she has been heard saying, “Divine consciousness speaks to all of us.”

A shot from the pilot episode is shown with Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) telling the passengers, “You’ve all been missing for five and a half years. Today is November 4th.’

Michaela thinks so, ‘time is running out’, which Ben adds, ‘We are’, while another voice whispers, ‘Something is coming. Something terrifying’ as we see quick shots of the main film and the voice whispers, ‘It’s all connected’ as the short trailer comes to an end.

The third season ended with some cliffhangers to be resolved, with Ben’s wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) being murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby, Eden.

Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane’s tail fin, then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), saying cryptically, “I know what to do now.”

There was also a very quick glance at the captain of the flight as he reappeared in the cockpit, only to disappear a few seconds later, taking the remains of the plane with him.

Series creator Jeff Rake revealed in a Netflix Tudum interview that two years will have passed between season 3 and season 4.

“When you turn on the next episode, it’s two years later, and not only is Ben still deeply depressed and traumatized from the loss of his wife, but of course you’ll remember that was only half the tragedy,” says rak.

“The other half was the kidnapping of his daughter and tragically, two years later, she is still missing,” he added.

Ben will try to get out of “the horrible and torturous hole he’s plunged himself into” while Cal (Jack Messina) tries to figure out where he’s been and why.

“There’s some sort of amnesia there, and it’s going to take these episodes and adventures he’s done on this trip to put it back together,” Rake adds.

“And that’s just on the mythological side. On the emotional side, he looks like he’s an adult, but psychologically he’s still a little boy,” he adds.

The final season will also reveal more about what happened to the passengers during that fateful moment of turbulence that left them “missing” for over five years and why they’ve experienced “callings” since landing.

‘As tiring and insane as these vocations’ [are] and the responsibility of being an 828er is that it’s not all about them,” adds Rake.

“The interconnectedness of all of us, and how small actions can have implications that spill out and touch the entire world, is what the show is about,” he said.

It is not yet known when the second half of the final season of Manifest will be released on Netflix.