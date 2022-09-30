Maniac is charged with murder for ‘stabbing to death hero EMT on Queens street in broad daylight’

A man with a history of schizophrenia has been charged with fatally stabbing heroine EMT Alison Russo-Elling after knocking her down and using a steak knife to kill her Thursday.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was charged in the ‘barbaric and completely unprovoked’ stabbing death of Russo-Elling, 61, a nearly 25-year veteran of the New York Fire Department.

Zisopoulos was charged with murder and possession of a weapon in the attack that took place Thursday afternoon in broad daylight on a street in Astoria, Queens.

This is reportedly his first arrest. He had an interaction with the police in 2018, when he was accused of threatening Asians.

The incident resulted in his hospitalization, but an arrest was never made.

He was arrested Thursday outside an apartment on 20th Ave. and 41st St. in Queens. The three-story apartment building is also known to house New York’s only swinger club.

Zisopoulos initially locked himself in his apartment but turned himself in to police an hour later.

Emergency Medical Service Lt. and World Trade Center first responder Alison Russo-Elling (pictured), 61, died after being stabbed while on duty in Queens

GRAPHIC WARNING: Zisopoulos is seen on surveillance camera stabbing Russo-Elling Thursday afternoon in Queens

Russo-Elling’s body was escorted to the Mt. Sinai Hospital Queens medical examiner’s office in the presence of other New York City first responders.

Russo-Elling was on her way to get food when Zisopoulous allegedly approached her and stabbed her in what authorities said was a random and completely unprovoked attack.

EMT and NYFD gather at the police station to see the purple and black pennant of Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, where she worked in Astoria, Queens on September 30, 2022

Members of the New York City emergency services salute Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, who was senselessly killed this week

EMT and NYFD gather at the police station to mourn Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed Thursday

“At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to have been any prior contact between them,” an FDNY member said. “He just walked up to her, sped up and then stabbed her to death.”

Dailymail.com understands that when a witness to the brutal and senseless attack tried to intervene, the lunatic allegedly yelled at him: ‘Fuck you, fuck you!’ before attempting to carry the witness, who rode his scooter to safety.

According to the witness, the weapon may have been a steak knife.

The victim was left lying in a corner with a deep, lethal stab wound to the chest, as well as approximately 18 smaller stab wounds to the upper and lower chest.

Emergency physicians at Mount Sinai Astoria tried unsuccessfully to treat the victim with a breathing tube, bilateral chest tubes, and medication to restart his heart.

Russo-Elling was a mother, grandmother and also worked with the volunteer ambulance corps in Huntington, Long Island, where she lived.

He joined the FDNY as an EMT in 1998 and became a lieutenant in 2016. He was working at Station 49 in Astoria, Queens at the time of his death.

She was one of the first responders to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and was credited multiple times for her “bravery and life-saving work,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said.

“She was absolutely loved in this job,” he added.

A colleague told reporters that she was only a few months away from retirement, according to the New York Post.

In an official statement from the New York City Fire Department, Russo-Elling’s death was used as a stark reminder of the dangers facing emergency service workers.

“The death of Alison Russo is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by each and every member of the FDNY and the uniformed services,” the statement read.

‘His senseless murder brings sadness to all members of the FDNY. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Department with our heads bowed, and we will always be here to support our FDNY family through this unspeakably difficult time.

We extend our deepest condolences and condolences to Alison’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave his condolences at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital to Russo-Elling’s family, friends and colleagues in New York City.

“We lost one of our heroes, she provided a service to this city for over 24 years,” he said.

‘Your assailant has been arrested and will be held accountable for his actions.

“She was on duty at the time she was brought here to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.”

The police quickly established a perimeter around the scene of the murder.

Police remained at the scene on 20th Avenue near 41st Street for most of Thursday afternoon.

Members of the FDNY mourned the loss of a long-time colleague who was often praised for her heroics on the job.

Russo-Elling’s photo was released by colleagues Thursday night by the New York City Fire Department and details her long career as a frontline worker.

Tributes from colleagues seen on Facebook to remember ‘brave’ EMS member

The tragic incident comes as crime in the Big Apple is up more than 33 percent from last year.

Driving the increase is a more than 37 percent increase in the number of burglaries and a 32.4 percent increase in burglaries.

Felony assaults were also up 16.6 percent from last year, while grand thefts were up 43 percent.

But the mayor had fled the crumbling city over the weekend to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he refers to as New York’s “sixth ward.”