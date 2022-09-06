Manhunt for ‘sexual predator’: Cops release CCTV of suspect accused of attempted rape

A man in shorts with the words ‘RUDE’ allegedly attempted to rape a woman in her New York City apartment over the weekend.

Police said the man followed the 53-year-old woman into her building on the Lillian Wald Houses site on the Lower East Side around 9:00 a.m. Sunday before breaking into her apartment.

Once inside, he attempted to rape the woman with a knife, police added.

The suspect is “WANTED for attempted rape near the Lillian Wald Houses,” NYC Crime Stoppers posted on the organization’s Instagram page on Monday.

A man in shorts with the words ‘RUDE’ was caught on camera footage shortly before he allegedly tried to rape a woman in NYC

The young man followed the 53-year-old woman into her building on the grounds of the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

He grabbed the victim’s cell phone and $20 cash and ran out of the building, officials said

When confronted, he grabbed the victim’s cell phone and $20 cash and ran, officials said.

Emergency services took the woman to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

The crime took place at Lillian Wald Houses, a housing development on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Rapes and assaults in New York City have increased by 8 and 19 percent since last year around this time, respectively.

Camera images show that the suspect is wearing a silver headscarf, a black T-shirt and a chain around his neck.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

They are also offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-577-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers website.