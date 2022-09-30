Manhunt for murderer Lee Nevins continues after escaping from prison for a second time

The manhunt for a killer who bludgeoned a disabled man to death is still ongoing four days after he escaped from prison for the second time in 14 years.

Lee Nevins, 39, is serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of brutally killing Lee Jobling, 20, in his own home in an unprovoked attack in 2006 while high on drugs and alcohol.

Nevins was jailed for life but escaped just two years into his sentence when in 2008 he was taken from Frankland Prison in County Durham to Sunderland Royal Hospital with an injured hand.

He went on the run for a week before being captured in Scotland. An investigation conducted at the time was highly critical of the lynching of prison staff.

The violent criminal is back on the loose after escaping from an open prison in Derbyshire on Tuesday, September 27, almost 16 years after being convicted of the murder.

Convicted murderer Lee Nevins (left) is on the run for the second time after escaping from an open prison in Derbyshire. Right: Victim Lee Jobling

Nevins – who has a string of convictions for other violent attacks – was on temporary license but failed to return to the category D prison in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police say he has known links to Gateshead, Chester-le-Street and Northumberland.

A spokeswoman confirmed Friday that he is still on the run.

He is described as white, slim build, around 6ft tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a Tasmanian devil on his arm.

A prison service spokesman said: ‘HMP Sudbury is working with the police to recapture Lee Nevins quickly and if caught he will face longer behind bars.’

HMP Sudbury in Ashbourne is a category D prison, meaning it has a more relaxed regime and houses prisoners defined as ‘those who can be reasonably trusted, are not attempting to escape and are given the privilege of a open prison’.

Sir. Jobling’s aunt Angela Knotts has blasted officials for allowing Nevins to escape a second time, saying word of his escape has brought back the pain of her nephews’ murder.

Nevins killed Mr Jobling after crashing a party he was throwing for friends at his home in Gateshead.

Nevins (pictured) is on the loose again after escaping from an open prison in Derbyshire

Nevins, along with his accomplice Mark Lang, forced their way into Mr Jobling’s flat where they mocked him for being disabled.

The pair then launched a frenzied attack on Mr Jobling, who collapsed after being repeatedly punched and kicked in the head.

Nevins and Lang fled the scene, leaving Mr Jobling unconscious and in a pool of blood in his flat.

Paramedics were called and took him to hospital, but he died of his injuries three weeks later.

The horrific killing came after years in which Mr Jobling overcame the odds to survive a childhood beset by tragedy.

He was only six when his mother Shirley, who was divorced from her father, died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage.

Jobling and his two brothers lived with his aunt and uncle, Angela and Garry Knotts, at their home on Gateshead’s Leam Lane estate.

Then, aged just 15, Lee suffered serious head injuries after falling off a bridge while playing with friends and spent two weeks in a coma.

The accident left Lee with brain damage, walking with a limp and suffering from memory problems.

Lee Jobling (pictured above) died after a brutal attack by Nevins and his accomplice Mark Lang

With the support of his family, Lee fought on, and although he was not well enough to work in the months before he died, he had moved into his own apartment not far from his aunt’s.

On the night of his death, he had invited some friends over to celebrate his newfound independence.

At his trial, held at Newcastle Crown Court in November 2006, Nevins was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars.

Judge John Milford said: ‘For your own amusement you bullied him, sat on him and had his legs tied with wire.

Later you went around him again and struck no fewer than 12 blows aimed at his head.

‘The attack was prolonged and he was left in a terrible state.

‘You attacked him so you could get pleasure from his suffering and suffering, he did, I’m sure. I have been observing you throughout this case. Neither of you have shown an iota of remorse.’

When Nevins was last caught after escaping from prison in 2008, he was given a 12-month prison sentence to run concurrently with his original sentence.