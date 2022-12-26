Manhattan neighborhoods are being terrorized by crooks merchants can’t stop

Manhattan’s posh, tourist-filled neighborhoods have increasingly become hotspots of crime, where brazen thieves are leaving merchants feeling powerless.

Grand theft, or theft of $1,000 or more, is up more than 60 percent in the past year according to the latest New York Police Department crime statistics.

The grand theft crisis has become so dire that Mayor Eric Adams held a summit with business leaders at Gracie Mansion earlier this month on the rise in retail shoplifting.

Statistics show grand theft increased 27.6% citywide over the same period in 2021, with the largest increase in Midtown South, which borders the iconic Times Square and Chrysler Building.

Known as the garment district, Midtown South saw the biggest increase with 63.4 percent in grand theft, which equates to 2,287 incidents this year compared to 1,387 in 2021.

The luxury neighborhood that has a home sale value of $1,3888,991 according to zillow.com It has store owners on their toes.

Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same gang, told The New York Post that thieves don’t care about the consequences.

“There is a real belief among criminals that they will get away with it,” he said.

Gary Karry, the manager of Gem Pawnbrokers on Eighth Avenue between West 39th and 40th streets, told the outlet about a time a thief stole more than $1,000 worth of a ring and glasses from his store over the summer.

“He said, ‘Oh, let me see that ring, I used to have something like this,'” said the store’s sales manager, Ligia Kourany.

I showed him the ring. Then she said, ‘Oh, you have Cartier glasses, let me see them.’ She liked pretty things. I gave him the glasses.

In this surveillance video, a shoplifter, believed to be responsible for a spate of robberies at at least seven high-end stores in Manhattan, was caught on camera in July.

Here, police were asking for help in identifying this man in connection with a grand theft that occurred within the boundaries of the 112th Precinct/20th Transit District in October.

Meanwhile, Soho and New York’s West Village were overrun by gangs of looters, with a group of seven calmly walking out with $30,000 worth of Lululemon goods.

“He saw an opportunity to run because we opened the door for someone else and he ran.”

But Karry said he’ll be ready if someone tries to do the same trick again.

“I have a big machete if I need it,” he said.

Last week, Adams said, ‘grand theft is killing our [crime] statistics in the city’ and it’s not just companies that are under attack.

“Tourists often get mugged on our block,” said Shahid Munir, manager of Antiques on 5th in the district.

“Police have come to our store at least five times this year to get our surveillance footage of theft outside our store.”

Ava Homsey, 22, of Yonkers, who moved to New York from Boston earlier this year, said: ‘Things are getting worse.

‘People are getting more and more desperate. We are in difficult times. I heard that it is very different from last year,” she said.

Gerard Pozo, 40, a Harlem accountant, called the perception of rampant crime “crazy.”

‘Crime comes and goes, but it’s 100% worse right now. I hope the city becomes safer,’ she said.

In the Sixth Precinct, which includes Greenwich Village, grand theft rose 57.3 percent, from 853 incidents to 1,340, the data shows.

Framing consultant Rachel Lipscomb, 25, was working alone at the NuFrame gallery on 10th Street on September 13 around 6 pm when a thief stole a framed photograph with an estimated value of $2,500.

‘I heard screams in the street. These two men ran into the store and said, ‘Call the police!’ Lipscomb said.

Midtown South, which borders Times Square and is home to the famous Chrysler Building, saw the biggest increase with 63.4 percent in grand theft.

She said a third man ran into the store chasing them. They were all yelling at each other.

‘The guy who ran last just caught one [piece of art] and he left,’ the worker said.

So I chased him. He was really angry. We wrestled with him until he acted like he was going to hit me with it.

Lipscomb recalled saying, ‘Dude, you can’t take that. Hey, you can’t steal that.

‘Yes, I can,’ replied the thief.

‘What the hell, buddy? You can’t accept that! said the clerk.

Finally, he released the frame and the thief left.

New York police said the same thief who took the art also carried out a robbery in the nearby First Precinct two days earlier, on September 11, at Prince Street and Thompson Street.

The suspect approached an 82-year-old man who was sitting on a step and snatched his cell phone from his hand before disappearing south on West Broadway on his bicycle, police told the New York Post.

At the First Police Station, major thefts increased from 819 to 1,184 incidents, with an increase of 44.6 percent. The precinct is home to the World Trade Center, SoHo, Tribeca and Wall Street.

While in the Fifth Precinct, which covers Chinatown and the Bowery, crime increased from 408 to 613 incidents, or 50.2 percent.

In the 13th precinct, where the store Giddon owns was robbed, grand theft rose 25.4 percent, or from 796 to 998 incidents in the same period last year.

In two holdups that took place just days apart, the same group of thieves “took mostly warm clothing, [and] more expensive winter coats,’ he said.

“One of my employees was punched in the face and our employees are scared, as they should be,” Giddon said.

He said he decided to start locking the 18th Street entrance to the store and putting up security at the front entrance during business hours, which he thinks has cost him business as customers pull on the door handle and leave. go.

“It’s sad for the city that businesses like ours have to lock up and you have to knock to get in.” said the store owner. It is a sad state of affairs.

Giddon is part of a task force that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg created to examine the problem of retail theft.

Bragg has been a leading advocate of state bail reform laws, which prohibit judges from setting bail for most crimes, a situation critics say is sending criminals back to the streets to commit. more illegal acts.

“Repeat offenders are making it difficult for everyone,” Giddon said.

“The politicians who rushed in and created a bail law, which meant well, really need to go back to school and find a way to make it more reasonable.”

On January 1, 2020, New York State introduced extensive criminal justice legislation, which means that cash bail is no longer allowed for most non-violent misdemeanors and felonies, including robbery.

Judges are now required to release people charged with such crimes without posting cash bail.

New York’s controversial new ‘no bail law’ is expected to reduce the use of cash bail and pretrial detention in approximately 90 percent of arrests and strengthen measures aimed at ensuring the defendant’s right to a speedy trial .

New York’s decision to reform its law brought the state to join California and New Jersey, which already prohibit cash bail for most non-violent misdemeanors and felonies.

The ‘no bail’ law has been mired in controversy since it was enshrined in state law.