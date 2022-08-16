Manhattan neighborhood has become ‘a 24-hour drug and sex den,’ parents beg NYPD to ‘do something’

Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood has become a “24-hour drug and sex den,” according to some residents, as bums deal and use drugs within sight of a nearby school.

Parents told Fox 5 that their children have been exposed to nudity, sexual acts and drug use, while entrepreneurs are constantly dealing with burglaries. Some said they are begging city officials and the police to do something.

The new criminal activity is centered on West 21st Street between 8th and 9th avenues by PS 011 William T. Harris.

Vivek Batra, a local owner of a cooperative, said: ‘You can see people shooting and smoking here. I like pipes. I find needles in the streets and here children play.

“What’s worse is that it’s not just at night, but also during the day.”

Residents have reported seeing bums openly smoking crystal meth during the day and within sight of a nearby school

Local co-op owner Vivek Batra said he spent ‘about $60,000’ on cameras and locks to prevent break-ins, which failed

Rainbow Station, an adult entertainment store on 8th Avenue between 20th Street and 21st Street, recently found a 38-year-old man dead from an apparent overdose in one of his private video booths.

A man caught on film in the Fox 5 report openly smokes what police believe is most likely crystal meth.

In addition to what Batra himself sees on the street, he also caught an intruder on camera breaking into the basement of his building and stealing a bicycle.

“We’ve put up about $60,000 worth of video entry phones, magnetic locks and cameras everywhere,” Batra said. ‘They broke into our basement several times’

“They’re repeat offenders and if we don’t stop that flow, we’re going to have a harder time controlling those numbers,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a July news conference.

Captain Robert Gault of the NYPD 10th Precinct said the cause of the recent surge in drug activity in the area is due to bail laws.

Cash bail, which requires a suspect to deposit a sum of money to be released, was eliminated in 2019 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for felony and nonviolent crimes.

The accused would then be released without any restrictions after being given an appearance certificate.

Rainbow Station (pictured) recently found a 38-year-old man dead from an apparent overdose in one of its private video booths

Captain Robert Gault of the NYPD 10th Precinct (pictured) recalled arresting a woman who smoked crystal meth, took her to the station, and released her hours later

Any drug-related arrest would be a felony or nonviolent felony.

“The number of arrests from our patrols is now up 37% so far, and if you also look at the narcotics arrests, we see a 37% increase this year,” Gault said.

“We arrest the individuals, we bring them in, but unfortunately what we see is they’re back and the addiction isn’t going away.”

Gault recalled a recent arrest in which a woman, who was caught smoking crystal meth, was brought in by the jetty at PS 011, given a ticket and left the station a few hours later.

Another man who brought into his police station had had 151 previous arrests. He also got a ticket and was allowed to go.

“The police are trying to do their part and they said their hands are actually tied,” Batra said. “All they can do is arrest them, write a report, and they’ll be gone in minutes and they’ll be here all over again.”

Adams added: “I could not be more clear that we have created an atmosphere in the city, if not the country, that people who commit these crimes are not held accountable, and that sends a signal on the street that ‘we can continue to do it’.” commit these crimes.”‘