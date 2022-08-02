Manhattan man ‘who smeared feces’ on face of subway passenger’ attacked with boiling water in jail

Frank Abrokwa, 37, who reportedly smeared his feces on a woman’s face after defecating in a bag, was attacked in prison. Abrokwa was arrested for allegedly spitting on a Jewish man in September

A career criminal accused of smearing his feces on the face of a metro commuter can be permanently disfigured after a fellow inmate throws boiling water in his face.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to be “scarred for the rest of his life” after a fellow Rikers Island inmate splashed him with boiling water last week at the Anna M. Kross Correctional Facility on the infamous Rikers Island, where he is being held. on bail.

His attacker, who ironically went by the name ‘Burns’ in prison, was moved to another residential area after the incident, a source said. The New York Post.

“You can wash s–t off your face and be left with the mental scars. When it comes to hot water, you have physical and mental scars for the rest of your life,” says the source.

Abrokwa was apparently caught on video rubbing his own feces on a woman after pooping in a bag at the East 241st Street station in The Bronx on Feb. 21.

He was arrested after the disgusting act, but because his crimes were legally non-violent, the judge was unable to set bail and he was released back into the street.

Abrokwa walked free but was jailed after another alleged violent attack.

He allegedly threw a dumbbell through a glass window at a storage facility in Harlem, shattering a window there after threatening an employee.

He was seen showing a rude hand gesture as he was led to Manhattan Criminal Court to be charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Abrokwa was charged with violating the terms of his controlled release in connection with the feces attack.

The vicious, seemingly unprovoked attack took place just three days after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the Subway Safety Plan to deploy 1,000 officers to secure the crime-ridden transit system.

During his arraignment, a judge set Abrokwa’s bail at $15,000 and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after the barefoot defendant caused a scene in court by yelling loudly, uttering profanity and to challenge the judge to pay him bail.

The latest incident involving Abrokwa occurred on Friday at the Treasure Island Storage Facility in Manhattan, where he reportedly broke a window after demanding a refund.

Abrokwa was described as “upset” and started yelling at the company’s general manager while helping another customer.

Abrokwa later walked away and the manager saw him carrying a barbell.

‘[The manager] then went to look for the suspect to help him and as he walked up to the suspect, he saw a window that had been shattered,” the complaint said.

While the manager was clearing the broken glass, he said that Abrokwa came to him and said, ‘I want my money back. I’m leaving on Monday, that’s why I broke the glass.’

Abrokwa then left, but he returned to the storage facility the next day and told another employee, “If I don’t get my money back by Monday, I’ll come back here and catch a felony.”

Abrokwa was previously arraigned on March 1 on charges of violent touching, threats, disorderly conduct and intimidation as a result of the feces attack.

it’s not happening. Haha,” Abrokwa said after his arrest in the feces case, according to an indictment. “This is a stupid situation. haha.’

After being released without bail, Abrokwa was immediately taken into custody on alleged threats of murdering a Jewish man in Brooklyn last September.

Menachem Minkowitz, 46, told the New York Daily News he was leaving a Crown Heights deli to mind his own business when Abrokwa showed up out of nowhere and targeted him for his Jewish clothing.

“Everything went so fast,” he said. “Someone comes up to me and spits on me. I said, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you?’ And he said, ‘F**king Jew.’

Police said Abrokwa yelled at the man, “I’m going to kill you!” before waving at him.

“I saw the evil in his eyes,” Minkowitz added. “I love people, but I saw the evil in his eyes. It was bad.’

Abrokwa was arraigned in that case on March 2 for aggravated harassment, threatening third degree as a hate crime, threatening third degree and disorderly conduct, and was subsequently released under surveillance.

The 37-year-old’s massive criminal record also includes a January 7 arrest for allegedly beating a 30-year-old man on a subway platform on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue, followed by a February 5 arrest for allegedly hitting a 53-year-old old man at the bus station of the Port Authority.

But each time, thanks to the lax new New York bail reform laws, the career criminal was out of bail and was released to continue roaming the city streets.

In mid-February, Abrokwa was arrested for allegedly threatening a hardware store employee with a screwdriver during a robbery, but like his previous clashes with the law, it ended with the suspect being released.

A week later, on Feb. 21, Abrokwa was seen on surveillance video walking along the East 241th Street platform when he lunged at a woman sitting on a couch and smearing his feces on her face after she tried to talk to her. ignored.

As the woman leans forward, he follows her and presses a plastic bag containing his excrement against the back of her head and back.

New York City has experienced a massive crime wave, with shootings, robberies, rapes and assaults rising dramatically.

There have been 504 subway crimes reported as of March 20 this year, compared to 288 in the same period in 2021, representing a 75 percent increase, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) statistics.