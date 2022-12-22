Manhattan Bridge beats Golden Gate Bridge for Google’s ‘Top Scenic Spots’ in 2022

If there is one suspension bridge that the nation reveres, it is that glorious span that serves a world-class metropolis that was once a tilt problem and is the catchy color of a fish belly – yes, the beloved Manhattan Bridge that connects Lower Manhattan to Brooklyn.

At least that’s according to Google’s 2022 “Year in Search” for the United Statesexploring what this terrible trend was year (of the top 10 most popular searches, two are for lottery games and one is just “Jeffrey Dahmer”). In the category for the “Top Scenic Spots” that people searched for on Google Maps, the winner is “Dumbo: Manhattan Bridge View, Brooklyn, New York.” The Golden Gate Bridge, recently dubbed the most photographed bridge in the worldtakes second place with “Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California.”

It is unclear why a vantage point of the Manhattan Bridge beat one for its much more famous sister, the Brooklyn Bridge. Maybe people confused the two? Or maybe it’s because the Dumbo district has good sightlines to both bridges? Whatever the reason, here are some more facts about the Manhattan Bridge for you geeks Google-Mapping it: The main span is 1,470 feet tall. It was a film location for “The Godfather” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” The chief designer was Leon Moisseiff, whose (according to Wikipedia)…

…developments of suspension bridge theory are overshadowed by the dramatic failure of the Tacoma Narrows Suspension Bridge, its design, four months after its completion in 1940. The failure was filmed and is shown to engineering students as a reminder of the possibility of failure, and to avoid overconfidence.

New York is also on the Google Maps list with the Statue of Liberty, but California comes back swinging with Glacier Point in Yosemite. Here’s the full list of scenic spots, and you can explore others popular search trends in 2022 here:

Google Maps: Top scenic spots

1. Dumbo – View of Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn, New York

2. Golden Gate Viewpoint, Mill Valley, California

3. Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas, Nevada

4. Statue of Liberty Viewpoint, New York, New York

5. Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona

6. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, North Carolina

7. Gatlinburg Sky Bridge, Gatlinburg, Tenn

8. PA Grand Canyon, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

9. Beverly Hills Sign, Beverly Hills, California

10. Glacier Point, Yosemite, Valley, California