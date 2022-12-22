Manhattan Bridge beats Golden Gate Bridge for Google’s ‘Top Scenic Spots’ in 2022

US
By Jacky
The Manhattan Bridge, left, and the Brooklyn Bridge seen from One World Trade Center in New York.

If there is one suspension bridge that the nation reveres, it is that glorious span that serves a world-class metropolis that was once a tilt problem and is the catchy color of a fish belly – yes, the beloved Manhattan Bridge that connects Lower Manhattan to Brooklyn.

At least that’s according to Google’s 2022 “Year in Search” for the United Statesexploring what this terrible trend was year (of the top 10 most popular searches, two are for lottery games and one is just “Jeffrey Dahmer”). In the category for the “Top Scenic Spots” that people searched for on Google Maps, the winner is “Dumbo: Manhattan Bridge View, Brooklyn, New York.” The Golden Gate Bridge, recently dubbed the most photographed bridge in the worldtakes second place with “Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California.”

The Manhattan Bridge, left, and the Brooklyn Bridge seen from One World Trade Center in New York. (AP photo/Mark Lennihan)

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More