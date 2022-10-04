Manhattan apartment sales FELL 18% in the third quarter – the first drop since 2020

The New York City real estate crisis may not just be limited to office buildings, as apartment sales fell by double digits in the third quarter.

According to Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman, Manhattan apartment sales fell 18 percent, the first drop in sales since 2020 amid a stock market decline.

Despite the drop in sales, prices remain extremely high in Manhattan as the average apartment price has risen 4 percent to $1.96 million. However, experts say those price increases are also slowing.

The last time apartment sales in the borough fell was the fourth quarter of 2020, still well in the pandemic, when sales fell 21 percent.

Miller Samuel CEO Jonathan Miller told CNBC that “the Manhattan boom has been interrupted.”

Not everyone is sounding the alarm, with brokers like Toni Haber of Compass suggesting the dip is just the market coming back to earth after the pandemic sparked high sales.

Haber adds that “the real sellers meet the buyers” and offer slightly higher discounts, 7 percent in the third quarter, up from 5.6 percent at the same time last year.

However, Brown Harris Stevens suggests that the market will continue to fall alongside the stock market.

Their report stated that “the full impact on sales and prices will not be known for at least another quarter” and that the third quarter closings were largely settled before mid-May and do not reflect the current market.

Also signed sales contracts decreased by 29 percent compared to the same period last year and that also points to an ongoing dip in the market.

The biggest declines have come from some of the most expensive properties, with antebellum apartments along Park and Fifth Avenue, as well as Central Park West going unsold for months, even years.

Miller said, “Between the volatility in the financial markets and rising interest rates, we see the higher end disappointing.”

It’s similar to the crisis in office building sales in the Big Apple, because those purchases have been hurt by working from home.

A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that the real estate values ​​of office buildings in the city have fallen by nearly 45 percent in 2020 and are expected to remain about 39 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

While many return to the office, one company that measures ID card wipes says only about 46 percent of workers in the region returned full-time by mid-September.

The NBER study was conducted by NYU and Columbia researchers, and their findings show that not only do many workers not return, but companies that bring workers back are looking for higher quality spaces.

It suggests that New York City will be responsible for 10 percent of the nearly $456 billion in loss of office value in the United States.

“Lower quality office buildings see much more dramatic fluctuations,” the report said. “These valuation changes have implications for local government finances and the stability of the financial sector.”

Research by brokerage firm Savills shows that office vacancy rates in the Big Apple have risen faster than comparable buildings in Toronto, London, Tokyo, Frankfurt and Hong Kong. Bloomberg.

The biggest problem area in the city seems to be on Third Avenue between 42nd and 59th Streets, all slightly outside prime locations like Times Square or Park, Fifth and Madison Avenues.

Those buildings were also built between the 1950s and 1980s and for the most part and have seen no noticeable upgrades.

On the strip alone, 29 percent of the space is still empty, well above the overall rate of 19 percent in the city and almost double what it was four years ago.

825 Third Avenue, which has undergone extensive renovations, is currently 92.5 percent empty

655 Third Avenue is another significant vacant building in the Manhattan section, with a 47.5 percent vacancy rate

Savills vice chairman Nick Farmakis calls the area “leaving space” and says there is no easy solution.

While other cities, including Calgary in western Canada, have offered incentives to redevelop downtown buildings into housing, New York City faces zoning nightmares and much higher costs.

The study also names companies like BlackRock and KKR moving to the west side of Manhattan to create a new business district, once again away from the “left space” on Third Avenue.

Richard Litton, whose Harbor Group International owns $19 billion, says location is everything and at this point he would have “little or no interest” in the area.