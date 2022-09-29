Mango summer season: First tray of 2022 sells for $20,000 at annual Brisbane Produce Market auction

All proceeds go to charity in Queensland, with $1 million raised since 2002

First tray of mangoes for the 2022 season sells for $20,000 at auction

The first juicy introduction to summer has gone under the hammer with the first box of mangoes of the season attracting a bidding war.

With the mango season officially launched on Thursday at the annual Brisbane Produce Market Mango Auction, the first tray of mangoes sold for $20,000 – with all proceeds going to charity.

The annual first tray of mango auction has now raised $1 million for Queensland charities since its inception in 2002.

With the mango season officially launched on Thursday at the annual Brisbane Produce Market Mango Auction, the first tray of mangoes sold for $20,000 – with all proceeds going to charity

The annual first tray of mango auction has now raised $1 million for Queensland charities since its inception in 2002

The sale means mango season is officially here and Australians are able to find the popular fruit on shelves around the country in the coming days.

At the annual auction, local mango grower Paul Joseph said an additional $15,000 was raised at the auction in combined other sales.

“After a year of dreary weather and negative news, Australians can look forward to tasting the sunshine with the sweet tropical taste of Australian mangoes,” said Brett Kelly, CEO of Australian Mangoes.

‘The excellent growing conditions in recent months have meant that we are harvesting an abundance of fruit in good condition. We can’t wait to share these with Australians to slice, dice and devour all the delicious, juicy goodness from our Australian mangoes.’

The first mango shoppers can expect to see on the shelves is the October Kensington Pride mango.

At the annual auction, local mango grower Paul Joseph (pictured) said a further $15,000 was raised at the auction in combined other sales

Mangoes are an Australian favorite because they not only taste great, but are also high in energy, low in fat and full of vitamins, making them a perfect summer staple.

Australia grows nine different varieties of mango commercially, with Kensington Pride being the most common variety, accounting for more than 50 percent of all mango production in Australia.

We know it’s summertime when mangoes start to appear.