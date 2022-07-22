Mane SHUTS DOWN talk of a feud with Salah after beating him to 2022 African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane has reportedly dismissed claims he felt bad towards his ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after beating the Egyptian for the 2022 African Player of the Year title.

The Senegalese winger left Anfield last month to join Bayern Munich for £35 million, ending a six-year stint with the Merseyside club.

Mane wanted to quash all lingering rumors of a rivalry with Salah for his new chapter in Germany, claiming the “media are always trying to make things worse,” according to reports.

The new Bayern star spoke to Goal for the Confederation of African Awards on Thursday.

‘People sometimes say there is rivalry between me and’ [Salah]but you know I don’t see myself competing with any player to be honest,” he said.

“We have good relationships, we text each other. I think the media is always trying to [aggravate] stuff.’

Speculation about the Liverpool duo’s feud ignited in August 2019, after Mane unleashed his frustration at Salah in a fiery eruption during a 3-0 win against Burnley.

The altercation arose when the Egyptian chose to shoot at goal rather than pass to Mane in a better position to score.

Furious at the decision, the Senegal star stormed over to Salah and made several angry gestures before Jürgen Klopp quickly replaced him.

Mane was eager to reassure fans that he has always had “good relationships” with teammates ahead of his new stint in the Bundesliga.

‘You know I’m not alone’ [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world,” said the ex-Liverpool star.

“You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relations with all the players.’