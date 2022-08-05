Mane nets on league debut as Bayern Munich score FIVE in the first half to seal 6-1 win at Frankfurt

Champion Bayern Munich shot five goals past the mournful Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on their way to an electric 6-1 victory in Friday’s Bundesliga season opener.

The Bavarians are setting a mark at the start of the season as they look for an 11th consecutive league crown, outclassing the Europa League winners, who face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week, with new signing Sadio Mane on target.

Mane, who also scored in Germany’s Super Cup win over RB Leipzig last week, was one of five different scorers in a scorching first half with Joshua Kimmich’s audacious free kick hitting the post and their account in the fifth minute. opened.

Sadio Mane scored his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern in their opening game against Frankfurt

Benjamin Pavard celebrates with boss Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern’s second goal

Benjamin Pavard hammered in their second six minutes later, just before Eintracht slammed the woodwork through Tuta.

But Mane headed in a cross from Serge Gnabry in the 29th to make it 3-0, then sent Thomas Mueller, who also hit the post, to set up Jamal Musiala for their fourth in the 35th with a simple tap and the Eintracht defense in tatters.

Gnabry also appeared on the scoresheet two minutes before half-time, burying any thoughts that Bayern could struggle in attack following striker Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala doubled his total in 83 minutes to complete Bayern’s defeat

Eintracht, who will play in the Champions League this season, were more lively after the break as Bayern calmed down and they jumped outside the penalty area on goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s mistake to score via Randal Kolo Muani in the 64th.

Musiala, however, completed the score when he grabbed Leroy Sane’s assist and scored his second goal of the evening seven minutes before time to complete the defeat.

Bayern will face Wolfsburg next Sunday at the Allianz Arena as they continue their Bundesliga campaign.