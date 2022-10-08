Mane misses open goal sitter in Bayern Munich’s draw vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane was left with his head in his hands after somehow missing an open goal in their 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

With the Bundesliga champions leading 1-0 into the second half at Signal Iduna Park, the 30-year-old had the perfect opportunity to double the visitors’ lead.

Mane was guilty of an open goal miss in Bayern Munich’s draw against Borussia Dortmund

Mane somehow headed wide despite BVB shot stopper Alexander Meyer not being in goal

Leon Goretzka, who gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side the lead in the 33rd minute, picked up a through ball from Joshua Kimmich as BVB goalkeeper Alexander Meyer drove away.

But the shot stopper failed to claim the high pass as Goretzka knocked him to the ball, where he cleverly returned the ball to a waiting Mane ten yards from the goal.

But the former Liverpool winger got his header all wrong in the 49th minute when he missed the post.

The Senegalese star was shocked after failing to hit the target without a Dortmund player in the way.

And it proved to be costly as Dortmund came back from two goals behind and took a point at death.

It seemed as if Leroy Sane had saved Mane’s blush when he put Bayern 2-0 for a cause four minutes later four minutes later.

EXPLAINED Why is Everton vs Manchester United played at 7pm on Sunday?







Like Goretzka’s opener, Sane aimed at distance as his shot hit the bottom left corner.

The ex-Manchester City man has had a fantastic season so far with nine goals and three assists in 14 games.

He is Bayern’s top goalscorer this season and the 26-year-old is enjoying his best football since returning to Germany in 2020.

Dortmund then withdrew a goal in the 74th minute via teenage star Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 17-year-old hit the ball home past Manuel Neuer’s outstretched arms with a fierce shot from the center of the penalty area.

In doing so, he became the youngest ever goalscorer in a Bundesliga match between the two teams.

Dortmund pushed for a late equalizer and they got their reward in the 95th minute after Anthony Modeste headed home from six yards.

The former Blackburn striker received a cross from Nico Schlotterbeck at the end in what turned out to be the final kick of the match.

A win for Bayern would have brought them back to the top of the league table for Union Berlin, but they remain in second place.

As for Dortmund, they are fourth-tier on points with Bayern but trailing on goal difference.