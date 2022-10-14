Mane ‘fits into Bayern like tofu in a sausage’ but Klopp defends former Liverpool man

As we continue to hear how much Liverpool miss Sadio Mane, it turns out Bayern Munich is just as desperate over Robert Lewandowski.

One of the biggest moves in a summer full of big moves was the departure of Bayern and the Bundesliga’s second all-time top goalscorer to Barcelona, ​​with Mane already signed as his replacement.

Getty Mane lack of scoring leaves some dissatisfied

Meanwhile, Lewandowski can’t stop finding the net

It was seen as genius work by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to have the Senegalese ready before Liverpool even lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid – much to Jurgen Klopp’s dismay.

But as big as the loss to the Reds has been for Mane, Lewandowski’s departure is likely to be felt even more, with Mane struggling to fill several generations of scoring shoes.

The 30-year-old has scored a respectable eight goals in 15 games so far this season, but that is a long way from a standard return for Lewandowski, who has 14 in 12 for Barca.

Mane came alive in Senegal’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win in February, and with Klopp using him as a striker, the player began to get Ballon d’Or screams for his part in an epic quadruple challenge.

However, neither the Reds nor their former number 10 have been the same since then, and it’s not just due to a lack of scoring.

“The man fits into the Bayern team like tofu in white sausage,” wrote columnist Alex Steudel for TV channel and website Sport1. “Mane ruins everything.

Getty Bayern’s line-up of attackers, but no striker has left Mane exposed

“Sometimes he plays on the left and, of all people, he pushes Leroy Sane to the right, sometimes he plays in the center of the attack where he is hopelessly overwhelmed. Mane is the cross-country runner who never arrives.

“And it always has been, but no one is saying it out loud: Mane for Lewandowski – who actually came up with this nonsense?

“He only plays because Serge Gnabry is in trouble and Kingsley Coman was suspended first and then injured – and sometimes when Sane kindly swerved to the right.

“With Mane, Bayern’s attack is constantly unbalanced. Everyone can see it. The result: Worst start to the season since 2010. Mane is not only responsible, but he bears a fair share of the blame.”

The Lewandowski comparisons also continue, with Mane now the Bundesliga’s highest paid player, it was recently confirmed.

Getty Mane brings in the big money in Bavaria

At €22 million per yearor £368,000 a week by English standards, he’s ahead of Manuel Neuer as Germany’s biggest earner, but so far he hasn’t been that crucial.

In a 1-0 loss to Augsburg, which BILD labeled a ‘crisis’, he was even beaten by the goalkeeper, who got away twice after a stoppage time corner.

Even German football financing outlet transfer market have had their saywith their new valuations taking its market value from £63 million to £54 million, a drop that few can match.

In addition, he has yet to score a crucial goal for Bayern, with six of his eight goals Bayern won by four or more goals.

Getty Mane, a regular match winner at Liverpool, struggles to score goals of similar importance

His manager, Julian Nagelsmann, is confident Mane can turn things around, but admitted it’s up to him to find the net.

“The performance is the coaching team’s responsibility to get him where we want him,” said the German. “To put you in the best position, in the process – and ultimately it’s the player’s job to implement that.

“Eventually he has to help implement the plan, then he is a great support. Ultimately, it is the player’s job to implement what the coach tells him to do. Then he quickly finds his way back to top form, I have a good feeling about it.”

Klopp was also asked about the attacker’s lack of form and sounded even more confident.

Getty Klopp defended his former player

Getty But Nagelsmann says it’s now up to him to throw the ball into the net

“Sadio will constantly increase his performance limit. He always does that’ explained the Liverpool boss: to SkySports. “Not every week, nobody does that. But in extremely high frequency.

“Sadio is an excellent player. He is absolutely world class.”

But does he miss him?

“He’s a good guy and a top player. But missing sounds like I still want him here. I think it’s totally okay that Sadio just wanted to do something different.”

Well, so far his ‘something else’ isn’t quite going according to plan, and if Darwin Nunez can regularly find the net, Liverpool may unexpectedly come out on top after their summer of dominoes.