Mandy Moore slams Kanye West after his anti-Semitic outburst: ‘Words matter’

Mandy Moore took to Instagram Monday to criticize Kanye West for his anti-Semitic outburst over the weekend continued to make headlines.

“It’s time for people to stop saying that man is a genius,” Moore, 38, wrote. Or that mental illness is an excuse for his anti-Semitism and anti-blackness. You can feel compassion for someone’s condition, but you can also cry out for him. Words are important [sic].’

The Emmy-nominated actress wrote her message under a tweet from Carly Pildis, director of the Anti-Defamation League, who said West’s actions are “extremely dangerous and must be called out.”

“Kanye West has more Twitter followers than there are Jews in the world,” the tweet read. “There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has more than 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic increase in anti-Semitic incidents [sic].’

West, 45, took to Twitter on Saturday after facing restrictions on Instagram, writing: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going to die on JEWISH PEOPLE… The funny thing is I can actually don’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too… You guys have been playing with me and trying to blacken anyone who is against your agenda.’

West’s latest racism controversy came less than a week after a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line, in which he and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore tops with White Lives Matter on the back.

Moore was one of a number of celebs to denounce West’s words, such as John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and Josh Gad also took to social media to call out West for his abusive comments.

West made the abusive comments on Saturday after he faced restrictions on Instagram

Legend, 43, West’s one-time friend, wrote: “Strange how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always end up on the same old anti-blackness and anti-Semitism.”

Silverman, 51, said: “Kanye threatened the Jews on Twitter yesterday and it’s not even trending. Why usually only Jews speak out against Jewish hatred? The silence is so loud.’

Curtis, 63, alluded to Yom Kippur, writing: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words are important. A threat to the Jewish people once ended in genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.’

Gad, 41, said: ‘I am increasingly noticing that anti-Semitism is one of the rare forms of hatred towards a specific group that is seemingly greeted with silence by the masses. It’s heartbreaking to argue with so many others and keep silencing the same allies when we need them.”

On Monday, Twitter reported: NPR that it had indefinitely locked West’s account due to policy violations.

Sarah Silverman noted that there was no sharp response to West’s abusive comments