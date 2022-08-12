Mandy Moore shows chic maternity style in a white maxi dress while shopping

<!–

Now eight months pregnant, Mandy Moore is getting closer to her due date.

And on Thursday, the This Is Us star showed off her chic maternity style while she ran errands in Los Angeles.

The actress and singer – who is already the proud mother of 18-month-old son August – looked angelic in a white maxi dress with puff sleeves.

Like an angel: Many Moore, 39, looked angelic as she stepped out to run errands on Thursday in a white maternity maxi dress in Los Angeles

Moore, 39, looked classy in the soft-looking number, which came down to about mid-calf. It also had a loose enough design that covered her growing baby bump.

She also wore black and brown Birkenstock sandals and had a bright yellow bag over her right shoulder.

As the sun shone down and temperatures hovered around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some of LA’s inner areas, the star of The Princess Diaries wore dark sunglasses and a hairband to pull her dark brown locks off her face.

On the go: The This Is Us star’s dress covered her growing baby bump while she was out running errands, leading her to buy a bag of stuff

Those temperatures rose even higher in other parts of the Los Angeles area on Thursday. And that doesn’t bode well for someone in the final weeks of her pregnancy, like Moore.

And judging by the look of her latest Instagram post, the heat has been having a debilitating effect on the New Hampshire resident lately.

“8 months pregnant in August is definitely not the most comfortable,” she captioned a photo of her lying on her bed with her eyes closed.

Earlier on Thursday, Moore started thinking about how her son, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, will take on the role of big brother.

Baby on board: Between the rising heat of ‘August’ in Los Angeles and being eight months pregnant, the singer and actress confessed she wasn’t feeling too ‘comfortable’, especially while trying to get some much-needed rest

Big Brother: Moore was thinking about her son Gus becoming a big brother with the arrival of her second child when she posted a few photos of the 18-month-old boy

Family Matters: The actress said she’s “enjoying all these moments” where Gus gets all the attention as an only child until his younger brother arrives in the coming weeks

She went on to post a few photos of little Gus sitting on a feature train with a big beaming smile on his face on the cover image.

‘Can we stop time for a moment? Enjoying all these moments with the two of us,” she began in the caption, adding: “I can’t believe this guy is going to be a big brother soon.”

Moore and Goldsmith, who have been married since November 2018, announced in June that they are expecting another boy in the fall.

About eight months ago, Moore told: Parents that she and Goldsmith are “still flying through our pockets.”

“But I feel like this is parenting in a nutshell, and we’ll continue to do that for the rest of our lives,” she added.