Mandy Moore says she’ll give birth without a pain relieving epidural due to an autoimmune disorder

Mandy Moore plans a drug-free delivery when she gives birth to her second son in a few months, not of her own volition, but because of a medical necessity.

The 38-year-old This Is Us star told TODAY Parents that she has an autoimmune condition called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), which prevents her from getting an epidural to numb the pain during labour.

‘My platelets are too low for an epidural,’ said the 38-year-old actress TODAY Parents in an interview earlier this month.

The Only Hope singer revealed she gave birth to her 17-month-old son, Gus, without pain relief and described the experience as “terrible.”

“But I can do it again. I can climb that mountain again.’ she claimed. “I wish medication was an option — just the idea of ​​having it on the table is so much fun. But we’ll just carry on like last time.’

According to the Mayo Clinic, ITP occurs when the immune system “attacks and destroys platelets.” If not taken seriously during pregnancy, it can lead to a ‘greater risk of heavy bleeding during labour’.

The Tangled actress revealed in June that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 36, were expecting a new baby in October.

The couple has been married since 2018.

Last month, the singer and songwriter announced that she would be canceling the rest of her In Real Life Tour.

“When we booked these shows I wasn’t pregnant,” she explained via Instagram, “And while I really thought I’d get through it, the way we travel (long hours on the bus and not getting a good rest) caught up, took its toll, and made it too challenging to continue.”

“I know I have to put my family and my health (and my baby’s health) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

According to a statement posted on social media, she assured those who had tickets to canceled shows would receive a full refund and is donating the proceeds from the sale of leftover merchandise to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Crush singer’s fans responded with an outpouring of support, writing, “You and the babies first!” and ‘We’re ready when you are!!’