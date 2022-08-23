Mandy Moore covers her baby bump in a blue floral print dress as she runs an errand in Los Angeles

<!–

Mandy Moore was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday as she stepped outside to run an errand.

The pregnant 38-year-old actress covered her growing belly in an ultra-feminine blue dress with a floral pattern.

At eight months pregnant, she still managed to look glamorous while donning dark sunglasses.

The New Hampshire-born beauty wore her light brown locks down and dropped them over her shoulders.

Her long, loose-fitting dress had slightly ruffled cap sleeves and an empire waist.

It fitted more closely to her bust before extending into a flared skirt that fell almost to her ankles.

Moore accentuated the look with a pair of nude flat slip-on sandals with chunky crisscross straps.

The entertainment industry veteran simply kept her out of it and chose not to wear jewelry.

However, she turned to a large black leather bag that she slung over her shoulder.

While she was in sunny Southern California, she was on her cell phone for a while.

The mother-to-be is already mother to a son named August, 18 months, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In a recent Instagram post, she took a moment to gush about her little one, asking rhetorically, “Can we stop time for a second?”

Mandy thought about how fast time flies, adding, “Just the two of you enjoying all these moments.

“I can’t believe this man is going to be a big brother soon.” Her 5.4 million followers liked the post more than 43,000 times.

And in another recent installment uploaded to the Stories app, she admitted to being uncomfortable in the summer heat.

“8 months pregnant in August is definitely not the most comfortable,” she captioned a photo of her lying on a bed with her eyes closed.

Growing family: Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who have been married since November 2018, announced in June that they are expecting another boy in the fall

About a week ago, Mandy was honored with the Virtuoso Award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton.

The award was presented to her by This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia as she walked on stage in a striking Rodarte cape dress.

Later, on social media, she praised the dress and expressed her gratitude for receiving the honor.

“Never met a cape I didn’t love…and this @rodarte dress is no exception,” she captioned a photo of the evening.

“Thank you for honoring me and our @thisisus family tonight, @hollywoodcriticsassociation,” she added.