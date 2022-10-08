Mandhana-led India bat first against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet out with niggle

India won the toss and chose bat vs Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana, who fills in as India captain for Harmanpreet Kaur, chose to face Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup match in Sylhet.

India has made three changes involving Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana for Harmanpreet, D Hemalatha and Radha Yadav, all of which are with niggles. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has brought in all-rounder Lata Mondal in place of wicketkeeper-batter Shamima Sultana.

Although Shafali was not part of the XI during India’s previous match against Pakistan, she kept gloves on when wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was off the field due to a heat-related issue.

Mandhana said it was a “good wicket to save” in the toss, adding that India will aim for a score over 140.

After winning three races at the trot, India lost to Pakistan on Friday, but still tops the table with six points. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is at number 4 with four points with two wins, against Malaysia and Thailand, and a loss against Pakistan.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 S Meghana 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad