Mandatory paid maternity leave in the US could prevent 1,000 baby deaths every year, study claims

According to a study, nearly 1,000 infant deaths could be prevented in the US each year if new mothers were given paid maternity leave.

The Chinese researchers said the measure would allow parents to spend more time with their newborns, reduce stress and make it more likely that any problems or infections will be spotted quickly.

American mothers are entitled to up to 12 weeks off to bond with their newborns – but this is unpaid in all but 12 states.

The study looked at 550,000 new moms in California who received 55 percent of their wages up to $728 a week for a month and a half after giving birth.

There were, on average, 339 fewer infant deaths within the first year of life compared to other US states without the provision.

The researchers estimate that this could save 972 babies each year if all 50 states introduced three months of paid parental leave.

Previous research has linked it to a reduction in low birth weight and preterm birth, a major risk factor for infant mortality. It has also been linked to a reduction in head trauma in children under two years of age due to combat in children.

Campaigners told DailyMail.com the study was even more “convincing” evidence that paid leave was needed across the country for all new mothers. President Joe Biden dropped his proposal for national paid leave late last year, crushing the hopes of many pressure groups.

The chart above shows the infant mortality rate (represented on the Y-axis as PNMR, or post-neonatal death rate) in California (blue line) and the average for the other 49 US states (red line). The dotted line on 2004 shows when paid parental leave for six weeks came in California. It shows the rate in the Sunshine State dropped compared to others

The above shows the states that now offer paid maternity leave, and the amount of time. The US is the only developed country in the world that doesn’t offer this

The above shows infant mortality rates by state, with darker colors representing higher rates. It shows states without paid parental leave have higher rates

America is the only country in the world that does not impose paid maternity leave on parents.

The unpaid provision also lags many other countries, with a global average of 29 weeks according to the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The United States also has the fourth highest infant mortality rate of the 38 most developed countries in the world, with a rate of 5.8 deaths per 100,000 births. Only Mexico (12.1), Turkey (9.2) and Chile (7) have worse rates.

How does paid parental leave reduce infant mortality? The United States is the only country in the world that does not mandate paid parental leave for parents. A wealth of studies from other countries – particularly Europe – are already pointing to the health costs of this for infants. Before birth, studies suggest that a lack of support leads to a higher rate of preterm and low-weight births – major risks for infant death. After the birth, the lack of facilities leaves parents little choice but to return to work within a few weeks. This can lead to poorer attention to infants, increasing the risk of their needs not being met. It also increases the need for non-parental care, putting them at greater risk of infections that can cause diarrhea and breathing problems. And parents had less time to make sure their kids were up to date on all their vaccinations.

Proposals to introduce mandatory maternity leave have been repeatedly scrapped or never ratified by Congress.

In the latest push, Biden sought to mandate 12 weeks of paid maternity leave at 66 to 80 percent of pay up to $4,000 nationally. But last year he dropped the measure amid opposition from parts of his own party.

To estimate the impact of paid sick leave on infants, scientists at Liaoning University looked at 551,866 new mothers in California from 2004 to 2008.

At the time, the Sunshine State was the only one to offer paid maternity leave — six weeks for adults.

It extended this to eight weeks of paid leave in 2019, and also gives new mothers access to disability benefits.

The infant mortality rate for California was compared with the average for the other 49 states — which had no amenities at the time.

It found that 339 fewer babies died in California.

Scientists then used these numbers to suggest the national impact on infant mortality if paid leave was extended to 12 weeks nationwide.

They found that 972 babies would be saved each year.

dr. Feng Chen, a health statistician who led the study, and others noted in the paper: “The longer free time allows for more interactions between mother and child and better monitoring of children’s health status, prolongs breastfeeding and therefore benefits the results of early childhood.’

Scientists say breastfeeding reduces the risk of infant mortality because it delivers antibodies — which fight viruses — to babies, reducing the risk of infection. It also improves their overall health.

dr. Chen also said staying at home parents reduced the risk of infections because there was less need for non-parental care, putting babies at risk for diarrhea and breathing problems.

It also gave parents more time to make sure their kids got their standard vaccinations, the researchers said.

And if taken before birth, it reduced the risk of preterm birth or low-weight birth – the leading causes of death in newborns.

Vasu Reddy, the senior policy advisor for economic justice at the National Partnership for Women and Families – which advocates paid parental leave, told DailyMail.com that the results were “convincing” and “consistent” with the very large body of evidence showing paid leave benefited infants.

“I think it just adds to the benefits that paid parenting programs have,” she said.

“It is telling that in the states that have introduced the programs they have been so successful that there is no real movement to frustrate or undermine them.”

The National Partnership is calling for paid leave for new parents and those with serious health conditions or caring for a sick family member. Ms. Reddy said 12 weeks would be a “good starting point.”

The above shows the fertility rate, or number of births per 100,000 people, in the United States, broken down by state. The Dakotas, Alaska and Utah have the highest rates

Newborns are endangered by lack of paid parental leave, study has suggested (Stock)

Of the 12 US states that currently offer paid maternity leave, only eight have provisions for the full 12 weeks.

They are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Three have the supply for eight weeks — California and Maryland — while New Hampshire has it for about six to eight weeks and Rhode Island has it for five weeks. Washington DC also offers maternity benefits for up to eight weeks.

Biden was forced to abandon his proposals for paid maternity leave amid opposition from Senator Joe Manchin, for West Virginia.

The senator had argued that he did not want to create a new “entitlements” program and that the government should first “settle” Social Security and Medicare.

The Democrats need the support of all members because of the close split in the Senate between the two parties.

Statistics show that the infant mortality rate is highest in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas — all of which register at least 7.4 infant deaths per 100,000 births.

At the other end of the scale, California (3.9), Massachusetts (3.9), and Rhode Island (4) all have the lowest rates. They all have paid parental leave.

The study will be published in the journal Contemporary economic policy.